389 South Sequoyah Circle Northeast

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

New on the market. 4 BR / 2 BA For Rent in the Calhoun area! It's hard to find 4 BR homes in this rental market and I don't expect this one to last long. $1495 per month with $850 move-in fees/deposit. 600 and above credit score required. Dogs are ok with non-refundable $300 pet fee plus $35 per month additional per dog. Message or call 706-229-7778 for more information. - Shane Wilson Real Estate, LLC

