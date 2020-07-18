All apartments in Gordon County
Gordon County, GA
389 South Sequoyah Circle Northeast
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:05 AM

389 South Sequoyah Circle Northeast

389 South Sequoyah Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

389 South Sequoyah Circle Northeast, Gordon County, GA 30701

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
New on the market. 4 BR / 2 BA For Rent in the Calhoun area! It's hard to find 4 BR homes in this rental market and I don't expect this one to last long. $1495 per month with $850 move-in fees/deposit. 600 and above credit score required. Dogs are ok with non-refundable $300 pet fee plus $35 per month additional per dog. Message or call 706-229-7778 for more information. - Shane Wilson Real Estate, LLC
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 389 South Sequoyah Circle Northeast have any available units?
389 South Sequoyah Circle Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gordon County, GA.
What amenities does 389 South Sequoyah Circle Northeast have?
Some of 389 South Sequoyah Circle Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 389 South Sequoyah Circle Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
389 South Sequoyah Circle Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 389 South Sequoyah Circle Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 389 South Sequoyah Circle Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 389 South Sequoyah Circle Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 389 South Sequoyah Circle Northeast offers parking.
Does 389 South Sequoyah Circle Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 389 South Sequoyah Circle Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 389 South Sequoyah Circle Northeast have a pool?
No, 389 South Sequoyah Circle Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 389 South Sequoyah Circle Northeast have accessible units?
No, 389 South Sequoyah Circle Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 389 South Sequoyah Circle Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 389 South Sequoyah Circle Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 389 South Sequoyah Circle Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 389 South Sequoyah Circle Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
