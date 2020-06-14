Apartment List
82 Apartments for rent in Georgetown, GA with garage

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Preston Grove
1825 Grove Point Rd, Georgetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1362 sqft
Welcome home to Preston Grove!Preston Grove offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring nicely appointed kitchens, tons of storage space and large outdoor patio and balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
The Trellis
15 Brasseler Blvd, Georgetown, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find a lifestyle that fits you. When it comes to service, our friendly, professional onsite management staff does what it takes to make your experience at The Trellis an experience of higher standard of living.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
777 King George Boulevard
777 King George Boulevard, Georgetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1565 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
777 King George Blvd #53 Savannah, GA 31419 Updated Townhome! Freshly painted. 2 bedrooms! 2 1/2 baths! Decorative molding in foyer. 9 foot ceilings on the 1st floor. Hard wood floors in downstairs living area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
107 Cormorant Way
107 Cormorant Way, Georgetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Property Highlights: Available August 15th! Two Car Garage Fenced Backyard Vaulted Ceilings Split Floor Plan Small Patio Seperate Dining Area Eat-in Kitchen Garden Tub Fireplace Pet-Friendly Property Description Located off of

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5 Sunset Way
5 Sunset Way, Georgetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1651 sqft
3 or 4 bedroom home in the Eagles Landing section of Georgetown - Located on a cul de sac in Eagles Landing in Georgetown this Lowcountry home has high ceilings, pass through galley kitchen, breakfast area, formal dining, split bedroom plan, 2 car

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
13 Orchid Ln
13 Orchid Ln, Georgetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
1490 sqft
ROOMATE WANTED. All inclusive shared rental. - Property Id: 157277 Roomate Wanted. Shared Rental.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
58 Leeward Dr
58 Leeward Drive, Georgetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Property: 58 Leeward Drive Savannah, Ga 31419 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom $1250.

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
777 King George Blvd, Unit #9
777 King George Blvd, Georgetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1596 sqft
This two bedroom two 1/2 bath home is located in Georgetown Place townhomes. It is a very spacious town home that is located near everything.

Last updated April 4 at 10:37am
1 Unit Available
48 Beaver Run Drive
48 Beaver Run Drive, Georgetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1422 sqft
Meticulously updated ranch home in amenity filled neighborhood. Home features upgraded laminate wood flooring in all living areas, tiled kitchen and bathrooms. Master bathroom features large walk in shower.
Last updated June 14 at 01:23am
30 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Ogeechee River
5806 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$979
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1450 sqft
Right by the river and Highway 17. A game room, cardio-wellness center and a cyber cafe. Gate-accessed community with a salt-water pool, grilling area and gym. Updated appliances and extra storage in the apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
13 Units Available
The Place at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1282 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! The irresistible charm of southern coastal living is yours at The Links at Georgetown and The Place at Georgetown.
Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
12 Units Available
The Links at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High-quality features include gourmet kitchens, fireplaces, air conditioning, garden tubs, and walk-in wardrobes. Enjoy the fire pit, pool, and outdoor grill area. Close to Historic Downtown Savannah with links to I-95 and I-16.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
21 Units Available
The Slate
5798 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,462
1347 sqft
Explore The Slate, our upscale community of apartments in Savannah, GA. This idyllic community of one, two, and three bedroom homes boasts open, spacious layouts, with elements of modern design and Southern charm around every corner.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8 Weslyn Park Drive
8 Weslyn Park Drive, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2034 sqft
Beautiful townhome located in the gated community of Weslyn Park. Walk into the spacious foyer that boasts a beautiful archway which leads into the large living room.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
198 Sawgrass Drive
198 Sawgrass Dr, Chatham County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2229 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home in the Mosswood subdivision. Large open floor plan with separate living room dining room and study. Large master bedroom and oversized guest room upstairs with 2 other bedrooms and full bath.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
33 Dianne Mackenzie Way
33 Dianne Mackenzie Way, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1441 sqft
33 Dianne Mackenzie Way Available 07/01/20 Cozy 3 Bedroom in Bradley Point South - Cozy 3 bed/2 bath single story home located in the Bradley Point South Subdivision.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
43 Units Available
Olympus Fenwick
101 Fenwick Village Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$943
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1368 sqft
Resort-style community with two sparkling swimming pools, community clubhouse and game room. Located just off I-95 and only 10 minutes from downtown. Units feature 9-foot ceilings, bay windows and garden tubs.
Last updated June 14 at 12:31am
Chatham Parkway
56 Units Available
Fountains at Chatham
1699 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$862
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,261
1401 sqft
Refreshing swimming pool, charming lake, media room and other luxury amenities designed to relax. Recently renovated and furnished with hardwood floors, granite counters and fully equipped kitchens.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Chatham Parkway
17 Units Available
Legends at Chatham
1426 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1421 sqft
Conveniently located near I-16 and a short distance from Midtown and Savannah National Wildlife Refuge. Gated access community with on-site maintenance. Fully furnished guest suites available.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
109 Units Available
Parc at Pooler
2200 Old Quacco Rd, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1538 sqft
Welcome Home to Parc at Pooler. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Nicholsville
1 Unit Available
116 Oak Pointe Trail
116 Oak Pointe Trail, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1341 sqft
116 Oak Pointe Trail Savannah, GA 31419 Beautiful Brick 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home! Great Location in the very desirable Coffee Bluff area of Southside Savannah! Big 2-car Garage! Located minutes to HAAF and Coffee Bluff Marina! Fireplace! Eat-in

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1130 Canyon Oak Loop
1130 Canyon Oak Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1538 sqft
GORGEOUS 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse with a Direct Access Garage! Incredible Richmond Hill Location in Live Oak! Zoned for All Richmond Hill Schools! Huge 1444 Square Feet! Fabulous 2-tone luxury paint - Beautiful Finishes and Upgrades

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
12 Belladona Way
12 Belladona Way, Chatham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1885 sqft
12 Belladona Way Savannah, GA 31419 Wonderful 3BR, 2BA single story Home! GIANT Master BR – 17.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
112 Carlisle Way
112 Carlisle Way, Chatham County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2151 sqft
112 Carlisle Way Rent - $1700 Beautiful 2-story 4BR, 2 1/2 Bath home. MBR, MBath & 1/2 Bath Downstairs. Three very large BRs and a full bath up. Very large bonus Loft upstairs with open view to living room. Wood foyer in entry.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Georgetown, GA

Georgetown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

