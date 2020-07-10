/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:52 PM
108 Apartments for rent in Georgetown, GA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
16 Units Available
Preston Grove
1825 Grove Point Rd, Georgetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$969
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1362 sqft
Welcome home to Preston Grove!Preston Grove offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring nicely appointed kitchens, tons of storage space and large outdoor patio and balconies.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
13 Orchid Ln
13 Orchid Ln, Georgetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
1490 sqft
ROOMATE WANTED. All inclusive shared rental. - Property Id: 157277 Roomate Wanted. Shared Rental.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
244 Hinesville Unit B
244 Hinesville Rd, Georgetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
648 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available NOW!!! - Cozy Country living/convenient location 2BR/1BA cozy cottage with attached decks.
Results within 1 mile of Georgetown
Verified
1 of 100
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
19 Units Available
The Place at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$985
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1282 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! The irresistible charm of southern coastal living is yours at The Links at Georgetown and The Place at Georgetown.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 10 at 06:11pm
16 Units Available
The Links at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High-quality features include gourmet kitchens, fireplaces, air conditioning, garden tubs, and walk-in wardrobes. Enjoy the fire pit, pool, and outdoor grill area. Close to Historic Downtown Savannah with links to I-95 and I-16.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
19 Units Available
The Slate
5798 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$946
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1347 sqft
Explore The Slate, our upscale community of apartments in Savannah, GA. This idyllic community of one, two, and three bedroom homes boasts open, spacious layouts, with elements of modern design and Southern charm around every corner.
Results within 5 miles of Georgetown
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3 Chilmark Ct
3 Chilmark Court, Chatham County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1316 sqft
Hampton Place-Pooler - Hampton Place off Quacco Road......true 4 bedroom 2 bath home featuring large eat-in kitchen overlooking great room with fireplace. Split Bedroom Plan. Flooring throughout the home 1 year old. Double car garage with opener.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
130 Shady Hill Circle
130 Shady Hill Cir, Richmond Hill, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2616 sqft
130 Shady Hill Cirlce * Richmond Hill, GA $1900/month - Beautiful 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with formal dining room, great room and family room with fireplace. Master on main. Wood floors downstairs. Fenced yard with large deck. Washer/Dryer.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
6 Tee Tree Circle
6 Tee Tree Cir, Chatham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1521 sqft
6 Tee Tree Circle Savannah Rent $1430 3 BR, 2 1/2 Bath 2-story Home in Chapel Park in Berwick Plantation! Beautiful 2-Story Home in Chapel Park at Berwick Plantation! Great access to both Ft Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield, Shopping,
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
42 Travertine Circle
42 Travertine Cir, Chatham County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1449 sqft
42 Travertine Circle Savannah, GA 31419 Beautiful Condo available at Stonelake at Berwick Plantation! Great location close to Hunter Army Airfield, Fort Stewart, Shopping and Downtown Savannah!! Walking Distance to Kroger Grocery Store, Shopping
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Wilshire Estates - Savannah Mall
67 Knollwood Circle
67 Knollwood Circle, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1018 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 67 Knollwood Circle in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Colonial Oaks
922 Old Mill Road
922 Old Mill Road, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1998 sqft
922 Old Mill Road $1450 BIG 3 bedroom, 2 bath House in Coffee Bluff! 1988 Square feet! Wood laminate in living room, dining room, family room! Carpet in Oversized Bonus Room! Fireplace! Large Fenced Yard! Washer and dryer included! Ceiling
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
127 Ventura Place
127 Ventura Place, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
2150 sqft
AVAILABLE TO CHECK OUT KEYS WITH $40 CASH DEPOSIT 3-story townhome overlooking small lake with lots of light and room for entertainment. Elevator access to all 3 floors. Large Great room with hardwood floors, modern kitchen, and half-bath.
1 of 30
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
307 Robinson Loop
307 Robinson Loop, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It is set on a large, private lot in a beautiful neighborhood in the center of Richmond Hill. This home has a large, detached garage and also a single car car port. The neighborhood is quiet and well kept.
1 of 9
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
Wilshire Estates - Savannah Mall
18 Knollwood Circle
18 Knollwood Circle, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1188 sqft
Fabulous 2 bedroom townhome in quiet, well-maintained neighborhood. Updated kitchen with gas stove, black appliances and beautiful tile floor. Great use of space includes spacious closets and pull-down attic. Washer and dryer provided.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Leeds Gate - Colonial Village
303 Station Trail
303 Station Trl, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1650 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
View this 3 story town home in Savannah today inside the gated community of Montgomery Station! Main level features entryway, garage access, 1/2 bath, sun room area with access to first floor porch.
Results within 10 miles of Georgetown
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Villas at Park Avenue
260 Park Ave, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1445 sqft
Upscale apartments featuring gourmet kitchens, large outdoor patios and private entrances. Available attached garages. Minutes from I-95 and the airport. Clubhouse, fitness room and resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
190 Units Available
Mosby Lakeside
1696 Pooler Pkwy, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,049
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1405 sqft
Mosby Lakeside features 1,2, and 3 bedroom luxury Pooler GA apartments that include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, Nest thermostats, keyless entry locks, and hard surface plank flooring in the living room, kitchen,
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
14 Units Available
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,018
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, picturesque community nestled among the trees with incredible lake views, just minutes from historic Downtown Savannah. Contemporary apartment homes loaded with modern luxuries, including stainless steel appliances, wine racks and high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
11 Units Available
Eastside
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,104
1056 sqft
Somewhere between the hustle and bustle of Downtown Savannah and the beautiful Tybee Island you'll find Park and Broad - Boutique Apartments, a brand new community with luxurious interiors and a gorgeous saltwater pool.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 06:12pm
10 Units Available
Downtown Savannah
Bowery
515 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,674
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
944 sqft
Uber-modern apartments in historic downtown Savannah, within shouting distance of Chatham Square and Forsyth Park. Granite countertops, tall ceilings and private balconies. On-site fitness center, dog wash room, private parking lot, and controlled access.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
20 Units Available
Latitude at Godley Station
1502 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$977
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the up and coming Pooler district, the Latitude at Godley Station is ready to welcome you home to Savannah with a full assortment of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
6 Units Available
Azure Cove
1326 US Highway 80 W, Garden City, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1115 sqft
Join us at our Garden City, GA apartments for rent! Azure Cove offers a newly-renovated coastal getaway just minutes from downtown Savannah, providing that every day vacation vibe you've been looking for all just minutes from stellar dining and
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
16 Units Available
Olympus Carrington
280 Blue Moon Crossing, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$933
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,284
1276 sqft
Gated community just minutes from Savannah's downtown, with communal pool, gym, outdoor fireplace and playground. Choose one-, two- or three-bedroom unit with stainless steel appliances and glass-topped stove. Some have nine-foot ceilings and built-in desks.
Similar Pages
Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGeorgetown 3 BedroomsGeorgetown Apartments with BalconyGeorgetown Apartments with Garage
Georgetown Apartments with GymGeorgetown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGeorgetown Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGeorgetown Apartments with ParkingGeorgetown Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Savannah, GAPooler, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAWilmington Island, GA
Port Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SCHardeeville, SC