Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage package receiving tennis court accessible 24hr maintenance clubhouse coffee bar hot tub

Welcome home to Preston Grove!Preston Grove offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring nicely appointed kitchens, tons of storage space and large outdoor patio and balconies. This beautiful community is perfect for the active lifestyle; offering an amazing amenity package with a 24 hour fitness studio, large pool and sundeck, tennis court and car wash. Located just off of Abercorn Parkway, Preston Grove is minutes from great dining, shopping and entertainment venues. Come home to Preston Grove and let us elevate your lifestyle!