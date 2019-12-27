244 Hinesville Unit B

Amenities

Available NOW!!! - Cozy Country living/convenient location



2BR/1BA cozy cottage with attached decks. Newly renovated with interior and exterior painting, new roofing, new kitchen counter tops, and full bathroom remodeling, with washer and dryer appliances are included. Situated on a large lot that would be great for gardening. Located in a quiet area near Hwy 17, Keller's Flea Market, and Walmart. Pet friendly with dep/pet rent.

Rent is $825/month and the Security Deposit is $1,000.



(RLNE3209885)