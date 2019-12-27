All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

244 Hinesville Unit B

244 Hinesville Rd · (912) 921-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

244 Hinesville Rd, Georgetown, GA 31419

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 244 Hinesville Unit B · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available NOW!!! - Cozy Country living/convenient location

2BR/1BA cozy cottage with attached decks. Newly renovated with interior and exterior painting, new roofing, new kitchen counter tops, and full bathroom remodeling, with washer and dryer appliances are included. Situated on a large lot that would be great for gardening. Located in a quiet area near Hwy 17, Keller's Flea Market, and Walmart. Pet friendly with dep/pet rent.
Rent is $825/month and the Security Deposit is $1,000.

(RLNE3209885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 Hinesville Unit B have any available units?
244 Hinesville Unit B has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 244 Hinesville Unit B have?
Some of 244 Hinesville Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 Hinesville Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
244 Hinesville Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Hinesville Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 244 Hinesville Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 244 Hinesville Unit B offer parking?
No, 244 Hinesville Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 244 Hinesville Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 244 Hinesville Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Hinesville Unit B have a pool?
No, 244 Hinesville Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 244 Hinesville Unit B have accessible units?
No, 244 Hinesville Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Hinesville Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 244 Hinesville Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 244 Hinesville Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 244 Hinesville Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
