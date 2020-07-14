All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:06 PM

Sycamore Ridge

1240 Vineyard Way · (470) 279-5234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1240 Vineyard Way, Gainesville, GA 30504

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1501 · Avail. Aug 27

$986

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1335 sqft

Unit 1420 · Avail. now

$986

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1335 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sycamore Ridge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Discover your new home at Sycamore Ridge! Conveniently located in Hall County near Lake Lanier, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door. Plus - we're less than 2.5 miles from Downtown Gainesville! Offering a variety of spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes, we’re the expert at combining quality and comfort, making Sycamore Ridge an ideal place to call home. Every feature is designed with you in mind, from the refreshing outdoor swimming pool and playground area to the on-site fitness center and cozy community clubhouse, we have made certain that there is something for everyone. Look no further, your new home is waiting for you at Sycamore Ridge! *Sycamore Ridge participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $99 Per Household
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per household/due at time of move-in ($150 refundable)
limit: 2 pets per apartment home
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Some breed & other restrictions may apply. Please call for more details.
Parking Details: 1 space provided.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sycamore Ridge have any available units?
Sycamore Ridge has 2 units available starting at $986 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Gainesville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does Sycamore Ridge have?
Some of Sycamore Ridge's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sycamore Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Sycamore Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sycamore Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Sycamore Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Sycamore Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Sycamore Ridge offers parking.
Does Sycamore Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sycamore Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sycamore Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Sycamore Ridge has a pool.
Does Sycamore Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, Sycamore Ridge has accessible units.
Does Sycamore Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sycamore Ridge has units with dishwashers.
