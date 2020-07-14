Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Discover your new home at Sycamore Ridge! Conveniently located in Hall County near Lake Lanier, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door. Plus - we're less than 2.5 miles from Downtown Gainesville! Offering a variety of spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes, we’re the expert at combining quality and comfort, making Sycamore Ridge an ideal place to call home. Every feature is designed with you in mind, from the refreshing outdoor swimming pool and playground area to the on-site fitness center and cozy community clubhouse, we have made certain that there is something for everyone. Look no further, your new home is waiting for you at Sycamore Ridge! *Sycamore Ridge participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.