Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A full background check is required. No PET allowed. Move-in within 30 days of application is preferred. Please go to Rently's website to register for self-viewing. Spectacular Lake Lanier Community! Open plan with 4 Bedrooms, Master on Main, upstairs Bonus Room, 3 Full Baths, and a full daylight unfinished basement. Hardwood Floors on Main Level, Granite Counter Tops.



We do not post ads on Craiglist. The management company is Fuzhou Realty. Be aware of scams.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.