Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:33 PM

2630 Waters Edge Drive

2630 Waters Edge Drive · (678) 712-1011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2630 Waters Edge Drive, Gainesville, GA 30504

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3105 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A full background check is required. No PET allowed. Move-in within 30 days of application is preferred. Please go to Rently's website to register for self-viewing. Spectacular Lake Lanier Community! Open plan with 4 Bedrooms, Master on Main, upstairs Bonus Room, 3 Full Baths, and a full daylight unfinished basement. Hardwood Floors on Main Level, Granite Counter Tops.

We do not post ads on Craiglist. The management company is Fuzhou Realty. Be aware of scams.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 Waters Edge Drive have any available units?
2630 Waters Edge Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
Is 2630 Waters Edge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2630 Waters Edge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 Waters Edge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2630 Waters Edge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2630 Waters Edge Drive offer parking?
No, 2630 Waters Edge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2630 Waters Edge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2630 Waters Edge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 Waters Edge Drive have a pool?
No, 2630 Waters Edge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2630 Waters Edge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2630 Waters Edge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 Waters Edge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2630 Waters Edge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2630 Waters Edge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2630 Waters Edge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
