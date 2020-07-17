All apartments in Forsyth County
Find more places like 880 Sunset Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forsyth County, GA
/
880 Sunset Park Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:35 PM

880 Sunset Park Drive

880 Sunset Park Dr · (678) 464-4929
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

880 Sunset Park Dr, Forsyth County, GA 30024

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2087 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Better than NEW!!! READY TO MOVE IN!! 2019 townhouse and this won't last long!! Excellent Location, it's in walking distance of shopping and restaurants! Fabulous spacious floor plan! Corner of Peachtree Industrial Blvd & McGinnis Ferry Rd. You can't ask for more!! Wonderful Courtyard view w/beautiful trees & landscaping. It comes with Blinds as well! All Hardwoods on main floor w/spacious BRs, each with private bath! Gourmet kitchen w/top of the line stainless steel appls w/vent hood including refrigerator, it has upgraded granite countertops w/beautiful backsplash, and white 42" cabinets. Equipped with Home intelligence pkg & security system - SMART HOME!!.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 880 Sunset Park Drive have any available units?
880 Sunset Park Drive has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 880 Sunset Park Drive have?
Some of 880 Sunset Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 880 Sunset Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
880 Sunset Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 880 Sunset Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 880 Sunset Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 880 Sunset Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 880 Sunset Park Drive offers parking.
Does 880 Sunset Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 880 Sunset Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 880 Sunset Park Drive have a pool?
No, 880 Sunset Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 880 Sunset Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 880 Sunset Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 880 Sunset Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 880 Sunset Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 880 Sunset Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 880 Sunset Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 880 Sunset Park Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr
Cumming, GA 30028
Walton Bluegrass
1625 Oak Farm Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Elan Halcyon
6500 Halcyon Way
Forsyth County, GA 30005
Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing
3305 Hutchinson Rd
Cumming, GA 30040
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GAFlowery Branch, GACumming, GASuwanee, GA
Oakwood, GABraselton, GADawsonville, GADoraville, GAChamblee, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GAHolly Springs, GAWinder, GATucker, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity