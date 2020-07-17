880 Sunset Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking

Better than NEW!!! READY TO MOVE IN!! 2019 townhouse and this won't last long!! Excellent Location, it's in walking distance of shopping and restaurants! Fabulous spacious floor plan! Corner of Peachtree Industrial Blvd & McGinnis Ferry Rd. You can't ask for more!! Wonderful Courtyard view w/beautiful trees & landscaping. It comes with Blinds as well! All Hardwoods on main floor w/spacious BRs, each with private bath! Gourmet kitchen w/top of the line stainless steel appls w/vent hood including refrigerator, it has upgraded granite countertops w/beautiful backsplash, and white 42" cabinets. Equipped with Home intelligence pkg & security system - SMART HOME!!.