Forsyth County, GA
6415 Pine Bluff Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

6415 Pine Bluff Drive

6415 Pine Bluff Dr · (770) 355-1982
Location

6415 Pine Bluff Dr, Forsyth County, GA 30040

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 6415 Pine Bluff Drive · Avail. Aug 8

$2,650

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3908 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
6415 Pine Bluff Drive Available 08/08/20 Cumming Home For Rent, 5 Bdrm, 4 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in August! Sunny 3 story home with approx 3980 sq ft. Excellent floor plan with spacious 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths. Bedroom on the main. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Large kitchen with granite countertops & oversized island, and backsplash tiles. The kitchen opens to the family room. Formal living and dining room. Breakfast area walks out to the deck. Oversize loft. Many upgrades throughout. 3 car garage. Great schools. Near shopping centers and Lake Lanier. Swim/ Tennis Community. Renter's Insurance Required

Schools:
Elem: Vickery Creek
Middle: Vickery Creek
High: West Forsyth
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.  
This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Cumming home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
 
We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form 

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA! 

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE4190052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

