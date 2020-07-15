Amenities

6415 Pine Bluff Drive Available 08/08/20 Cumming Home For Rent, 5 Bdrm, 4 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in August! Sunny 3 story home with approx 3980 sq ft. Excellent floor plan with spacious 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths. Bedroom on the main. Hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Large kitchen with granite countertops & oversized island, and backsplash tiles. The kitchen opens to the family room. Formal living and dining room. Breakfast area walks out to the deck. Oversize loft. Many upgrades throughout. 3 car garage. Great schools. Near shopping centers and Lake Lanier. Swim/ Tennis Community. Renter's Insurance Required



Schools:

Elem: Vickery Creek

Middle: Vickery Creek

High: West Forsyth

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



