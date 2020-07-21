All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated March 21 2020 at 2:47 PM

621 Sunset Park Drive

621 Sunset Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

621 Sunset Park Dr, Forsyth County, GA 30024

2018 townhouse! Fabulous spacious floor plan! Excellent location! Corner of Peachtree Industrial Blvd & McGinnis Ferry Rd. You can't ask for more!! All hardwoods on the main floor. 3 spacious bedrooms, each with own private bath! Beautiful stone F/P, shiplap wall w/floating shelf. Gourmet kitchen with top pf the line stainless steel appliance with vent hood, upgraded granite countertops w/beautiful backsplash, and white 42" cabinets. Home intelligence package and security system. Close to Shopping & Restaurants. Comes with blinds and refrigerator. This won't Last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Sunset Park Drive have any available units?
621 Sunset Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 621 Sunset Park Drive have?
Some of 621 Sunset Park Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Sunset Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
621 Sunset Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Sunset Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 621 Sunset Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 621 Sunset Park Drive offer parking?
No, 621 Sunset Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 621 Sunset Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Sunset Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Sunset Park Drive have a pool?
No, 621 Sunset Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 621 Sunset Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 621 Sunset Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Sunset Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 Sunset Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 621 Sunset Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 Sunset Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
