621 Sunset Park Drive

Amenities
2018 townhouse! Fabulous spacious floor plan! Excellent location! Corner of Peachtree Industrial Blvd & McGinnis Ferry Rd. You can't ask for more!! All hardwoods on the main floor. 3 spacious bedrooms, each with own private bath! Beautiful stone F/P, shiplap wall w/floating shelf. Gourmet kitchen with top pf the line stainless steel appliance with vent hood, upgraded granite countertops w/beautiful backsplash, and white 42" cabinets. Home intelligence package and security system. Close to Shopping & Restaurants. Comes with blinds and refrigerator. This won't Last long!!