621 Sunset Park Drive

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

2018 townhouse! Fabulous spacious floor plan! Excellent location! Corner of Peachtree Industrial Blvd & McGinnis Ferry Rd. You can't ask for more!! All hardwoods on the main floor. 3 spacious bedrooms, each with own private bath! Beautiful stone F/P, shiplap wall w/floating shelf. Gourmet kitchen with top pf the line stainless steel appliance with vent hood, upgraded granite countertops w/beautiful backsplash, and white 42" cabinets. Home intelligence package and security system. Close to Shopping & Restaurants. Comes with blinds and refrigerator. This won't Last long!!