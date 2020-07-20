Rent Calculator
Home
/
Forsyth County, GA
/
550 Sunset Park Drive
550 Sunset Park Drive
550 Sunset Park Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
550 Sunset Park Dr, Forsyth County, GA 30024
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Brand new townhome in Suwanee convenient to I-85.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 550 Sunset Park Drive have any available units?
550 Sunset Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Forsyth County, GA
.
What amenities does 550 Sunset Park Drive have?
Some of 550 Sunset Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 550 Sunset Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
550 Sunset Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Sunset Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 550 Sunset Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Forsyth County
.
Does 550 Sunset Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 550 Sunset Park Drive offers parking.
Does 550 Sunset Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 Sunset Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Sunset Park Drive have a pool?
No, 550 Sunset Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 550 Sunset Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 550 Sunset Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Sunset Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 Sunset Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 550 Sunset Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 550 Sunset Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
