All apartments in Forsyth County
Find more places like 550 Sunset Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forsyth County, GA
/
550 Sunset Park Drive
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:24 PM

550 Sunset Park Drive

550 Sunset Park Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

550 Sunset Park Dr, Forsyth County, GA 30024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Brand new townhome in Suwanee convenient to I-85.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 Sunset Park Drive have any available units?
550 Sunset Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 550 Sunset Park Drive have?
Some of 550 Sunset Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 Sunset Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
550 Sunset Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Sunset Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 550 Sunset Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 550 Sunset Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 550 Sunset Park Drive offers parking.
Does 550 Sunset Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 Sunset Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Sunset Park Drive have a pool?
No, 550 Sunset Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 550 Sunset Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 550 Sunset Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Sunset Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 Sunset Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 550 Sunset Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 550 Sunset Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way
Cumming, GA 30041
Columns at Pilgrim Mill
2090 Columns Dr
Cumming, GA 30041
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr
Cumming, GA 30028
Walton Bluegrass
1625 Oak Farm Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Elan Halcyon
6500 Halcyon Way
Forsyth County, GA 30005
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GAFlowery Branch, GACumming, GASuwanee, GA
Oakwood, GABraselton, GADawsonville, GADoraville, GAChamblee, GALilburn, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GAHolly Springs, GAWinder, GATucker, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University