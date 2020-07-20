4845 Roseman trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous Craftsman, Has every possible upgrade, Coffered ceiling, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors,tiled bathrooms, Oil rubbed bronze lights and faucets, All bedrooms has ceiling fans, upgraded pad/carpeting, Rich dark cabinetry , custom blinds, tiled backsplash, Fendced backyard, Covered rocking chair porch, big back patio in backyard, energy efficient roofing. Amenities include a pool w/mushroom fountain, clubhouse , tennis

and basketball courts. Close to GA 400