4140 Madison Bridge Drive

Amenities
Great location and schools, Popular floor plan, Cover front door porch area, 2-story entry foyer, Large great room/Dining room combo, w/Gas log fireplace, Kitchen, Granite counter tops, Gas range, Microwave, Refrigerator, Pantry, Breakfast Area, Breakfast Bar, Open View of Great Room, Private backyard with Patio, Up-stairs has Large loft area-great for Study/Office, Large Vaulted Master Bedroom w/ walk in closet, Master Bathroom:Tiled Floor! Extra large garden tub, Large shower, Double Vanity,w/ knee space, Up-stairs laundry room w/Washer & Dryer!