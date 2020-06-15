All apartments in Forest Park
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

Midwood Square Apartments

260 Main Street · (404) 343-3046
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

260 Main Street, Forest Park, GA 30297

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Nice quite renovated property in secluded private setting.

(RLNE5697088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Midwood Square Apartments have any available units?
Midwood Square Apartments has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Forest Park, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Forest Park Rent Report.
What amenities does Midwood Square Apartments have?
Some of Midwood Square Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Midwood Square Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Midwood Square Apartments isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Midwood Square Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Midwood Square Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Midwood Square Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Midwood Square Apartments does offer parking.
Does Midwood Square Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Midwood Square Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Midwood Square Apartments have a pool?
No, Midwood Square Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Midwood Square Apartments have accessible units?
No, Midwood Square Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Midwood Square Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Midwood Square Apartments has units with dishwashers.

