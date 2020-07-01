Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:56 PM

252 Apartments for rent in Forest Park, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Forest Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
10 Units Available
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1260 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.
30 Units Available
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,031
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1426 sqft
Just minutes from the airport and I-75. On-site business center, clubhouse, fitness center and patio area. A gated community featuring two resort-style pools. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and open floor plans.
29 Units Available
Hapeville
The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave, Hapeville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,113
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1553 sqft
Convenient access to I-75 and I-85; located across from the Hartsfield-Jacksonville Airport. Units have garden-style tubs, balconies and stylish track lighting. Access to 24-hour fitness center, saltwater pool and rooftop observation deck.
6 Units Available
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,053
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community amenities include a pool, a tennis court and a clubhouse. Inside the apartment homes are laundry connections, bay windows and walk-in closets. Commuters will love the proximity to I-75.
2 Units Available
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1341 sqft
Situated by Fielder Road with easy access to I-95 and Piedmont Park. Apartments feature one- to three-bedroom units with extra storage space and window coverings. On-site amenities include BBQ grill and fitness center.
4 Units Available
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85, Riverdale, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$965
1040 sqft
Come home to The Life at Pine Grove! We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom, designer enthused floor plans for you to choose from. Your new home includes ceiling fans, large closets, chef- inspired kitchens and more.
2 Units Available
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1197 sqft
Charming community near the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool with a sundeck in a park-like setting. Homes feature a full-size washer and dryer, chef-style kitchen, and separate dining areas.
1 Unit Available
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$939
1145 sqft
Luxurious living in a tree-lined community. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and carpets. Hot tub, gym, racquetball court and 24-hour maintenance. A short distance from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

1 Unit Available
1759 Salina Drive
1759 Salina Drive, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1877 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom in Jonesboro with Finished Basement! - Split level design with a huge back deck and big back yard! Located very close to down town Jonesboro on a quiet street.

1 Unit Available
Colonial Hills
2319 Newnan St
2319 Newnan Avenue, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Priced Below Market Rate - 2 Bedroom 1 bath! Loaded with Charm! Nestled between Hartsfield-Jackson Airport and Downtown Atlanta. Walking dist. To Tyler Perry Studios, Ft. Mcpherson-Lakewood & East Point Marta Station.

1 Unit Available
8935 Wilkerson Road
8935 Wilkerson Road, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1800 sqft
ONE HALF MONTH FREE RENT! Located on a corner lot, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for a quick move-in. Nice wood laminate flooring installed throughout the common areas.

1 Unit Available
College Park
2215 Palmour Court
2215 Palmour Court, College Park, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2180 sqft
Spectacular craftsman home with hardwood floors, ceramic tile in bathrooms, grand entrance, formal living room and dining room. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Office downstairs and one bedroom or use it as two bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
Center Park
1852 Dunlap Ave
1852 Dunlap Avenue, East Point, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,340
1498 sqft
Coming Soon!This lovely four bedroom three bathroom home features spacious rooms, freshly updated with neutral paint throughout, beautiful hardwood flooring, included kitchen appliances,driveway parking, and a deck perfect for outdoor entertaining.

1 Unit Available
5828 Sheldon Ct Unit C
5828 Sheldon Court, Clayton County, GA
1 Bedroom
$800
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large living area, Kitchen will all appliances, Washer and dryer hook-up (stack-able unit)

1 Unit Available
928 N Cumberland Cir
928 Cumberland Circle, Riverdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
Great 3br/2ba ranch in quiet neighborhood with hardwood floors. https://youtu.be/Gyc85rWcZuE Showing by video. This home includes dishwasher & stove. There is no frig.

1 Unit Available
Chosewood Park
506 Federal Terrace Southeast
506 Federal Terrace Southeast, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
Newly renovated home nestled in the beautiful Chosewood Park Neighborhood. You'll love the vaulted ceilings, new kitchen/ bathroom, peaceful back deck and updated appliances.

1 Unit Available
Perkerson
2517 Baxter Road South West
2517 Baxter Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1027 sqft
Move-In Ready! 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath ranch style home in SW Atlanta. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living area. Separate Dining area. Open Kitchen w/ lots of cabinet space. All rooms have ample closet space. Full bath in hall.

1 Unit Available
736 King Rd
736 King Road, Riverdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Charming 3 BR /1.5 bath ranch in the heart of Riverdale. Renovations completed 4/2020.

1 Unit Available
7175 Jonesboro Rd. Suite 200A
7175 Jonesboro Road, Clayton County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Location, location, location! An excellent commercial property with private offices. Only 1.5 miles to I-75! Situated along the main thoroughfare of Morrow on Jonesboro Road, you and your clients will love this easily accessible location.

1 Unit Available
Center Park
2950 Semmes St
2950 Semmes Street, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
LOVELY 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom East Point gem!!! Details abound in this fresh & updated unit. Gleaming hardwood floors, large bedrooms with high ceilings, ceiling fans & closets Bathroom features original black & white tile & a real tub.

1 Unit Available
Gresham Park
2884 Meadowview Drive
2884 Meadowview Drive Southeast, Gresham Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1040 sqft
Cozy all brick ranch home is located just minutes away from Gresham Park.

1 Unit Available
Thomasville Heights
976 McKay Drive Southeast
976 Mc Kay Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
Adorable light-filled 4Bd/1Bth home has original hardwood floors and updated bathroom on a nice sized lot! Airy open floorplan. Driveway parking. Fenced back yard! W/D Hookups. All showings through www.rently.com.

1 Unit Available
7175 Jonesboro Road
7175 Jonesboro Rd, Clayton County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Location, location, location! An excellent commercial property with private offices. Only 1.5 miles to I-75! Situated along the main thoroughfare of Morrow on Jonesboro Road, you and your clients will love this easily accessible location.

1 Unit Available
3987 Riverside Pkwy
3987 Riverside Parkway, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2308 sqft
Beautiful newer home, 4 beds, 2.5 baths, renovated, wood floors, new carpet, modern kitchen, huge master, 2 car garage, granite counters, ceramic tile, modern decor and totally updated and new home. Call Today! Requirements; Credit of 600 plus.
City Guide for Forest Park, GA

"Oh, Atlanta /I hear you calling /I'm coming back to you one fine day /No need to worry /There ain't no hurry cause I'm /On my way back to Georgia." (- Alison Krauss, "Oh, Georgia")

Many people hear Atlanta calling from Forest Park. Situated just a comfy nine miles south of Hotlanta, Forest Park is a budding city located in Clayton County, Georgia. With a surprising growth rate, the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport andFort Gillem Military Reservation, Forest Park is a young city with an idyllic name --a safe place for you and your family. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Forest Park, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Forest Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

