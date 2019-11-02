874 Pinevalley Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport recently renovated some paid utils range

Unit Amenities range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 1950's ranch in Forest Park ready for you to move in. Original hardwoods in main rooms with vinyl in kitchen and tiled bathroom floor. Wood paneled 3rd bedroom could be a bedroom or den, located just off the kitchen. Laundry hookups located in clean unfinished basement with concrete floor would be great for storage too. Convenient parking provided in carport and long driveway. Large fenced in backyard with storage shed. Pets are allowed with $300 half pet fee/half pet deposit. No aggressive breeds. No section 8.