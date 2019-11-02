All apartments in Forest Park
874 Pinevalley Dr
874 Pinevalley Dr

874 Pinevalley Dr · No Longer Available
Location

874 Pinevalley Dr, Forest Park, GA 30297

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 1950's ranch in Forest Park ready for you to move in. Original hardwoods in main rooms with vinyl in kitchen and tiled bathroom floor. Wood paneled 3rd bedroom could be a bedroom or den, located just off the kitchen. Laundry hookups located in clean unfinished basement with concrete floor would be great for storage too. Convenient parking provided in carport and long driveway. Large fenced in backyard with storage shed. Pets are allowed with $300 half pet fee/half pet deposit. No aggressive breeds. No section 8.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 874 Pinevalley Dr have any available units?
874 Pinevalley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Forest Park, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Forest Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 874 Pinevalley Dr have?
Some of 874 Pinevalley Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 874 Pinevalley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
874 Pinevalley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 874 Pinevalley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 874 Pinevalley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 874 Pinevalley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 874 Pinevalley Dr offers parking.
Does 874 Pinevalley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 874 Pinevalley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 874 Pinevalley Dr have a pool?
No, 874 Pinevalley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 874 Pinevalley Dr have accessible units?
No, 874 Pinevalley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 874 Pinevalley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 874 Pinevalley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
