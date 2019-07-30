Cozy ranch on corner lot near schools, shopping & I-285 * Freshly painted inside * Total electric - no gas bill * Electric stove & refrigerator included * Laundry hook ups in kitchen * No pets please * $50 application fee per adult *
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4722 Mitchell St have any available units?
4722 Mitchell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Park, GA.