4722 Mitchell St
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:10 PM

4722 Mitchell St

4722 Mitchell Street · No Longer Available
Location

4722 Mitchell Street, Forest Park, GA 30297

Amenities

w/d hookup
range
oven
refrigerator
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Cozy ranch on corner lot near schools, shopping & I-285 * Freshly painted inside * Total electric - no gas bill * Electric stove & refrigerator included * Laundry hook ups in kitchen * No pets please * $50 application fee per adult *

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4722 Mitchell St have any available units?
4722 Mitchell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Park, GA.
How much is rent in Forest Park, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Forest Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 4722 Mitchell St have?
Some of 4722 Mitchell St's amenities include w/d hookup, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4722 Mitchell St currently offering any rent specials?
4722 Mitchell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4722 Mitchell St pet-friendly?
No, 4722 Mitchell St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Park.
Does 4722 Mitchell St offer parking?
No, 4722 Mitchell St does not offer parking.
Does 4722 Mitchell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4722 Mitchell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4722 Mitchell St have a pool?
No, 4722 Mitchell St does not have a pool.
Does 4722 Mitchell St have accessible units?
No, 4722 Mitchell St does not have accessible units.
Does 4722 Mitchell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4722 Mitchell St does not have units with dishwashers.
