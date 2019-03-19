All apartments in Forest Park
1466 Rockcut Road

1466 Rockcut Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1466 Rockcut Rd, Forest Park, GA 30297
Conley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
This charming, family-friendly property is safely hidden away in a quiet park-like setting just south of Atlanta in Forest Park, GA. Conveniently located minutes away from I-285, I-675, and I-75, you can easily commute to and from work, access the nearby Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, or take some time to enjoy all the city has to offer. As a resident, you will have access to modern laundry facilities, a fitness center, a new playground for the kids, a soccer court, a picnic area, and ample parking. Coming next season, residents will also be able to utilize our sparkling pool and deck area. When you are ready to relax in your new home, you will be greeted with new carpet and vinyl, reliable central heat and air, and spacious living areas, including an eat-in kitchen.

This unit has a full bathroom located in the hallway and master bedroom with washer and dryer connections.

Rent of $756 includes water, trash, pest control and renters insurance ($11 Liability Insurance).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1466 Rockcut Road have any available units?
1466 Rockcut Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Park, GA.
How much is rent in Forest Park, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Forest Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1466 Rockcut Road have?
Some of 1466 Rockcut Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1466 Rockcut Road currently offering any rent specials?
1466 Rockcut Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1466 Rockcut Road pet-friendly?
No, 1466 Rockcut Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Park.
Does 1466 Rockcut Road offer parking?
Yes, 1466 Rockcut Road offers parking.
Does 1466 Rockcut Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1466 Rockcut Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1466 Rockcut Road have a pool?
Yes, 1466 Rockcut Road has a pool.
Does 1466 Rockcut Road have accessible units?
No, 1466 Rockcut Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1466 Rockcut Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1466 Rockcut Road does not have units with dishwashers.
