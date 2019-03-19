1466 Rockcut Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking playground pool

This charming, family-friendly property is safely hidden away in a quiet park-like setting just south of Atlanta in Forest Park, GA. Conveniently located minutes away from I-285, I-675, and I-75, you can easily commute to and from work, access the nearby Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, or take some time to enjoy all the city has to offer. As a resident, you will have access to modern laundry facilities, a fitness center, a new playground for the kids, a soccer court, a picnic area, and ample parking. Coming next season, residents will also be able to utilize our sparkling pool and deck area. When you are ready to relax in your new home, you will be greeted with new carpet and vinyl, reliable central heat and air, and spacious living areas, including an eat-in kitchen.



This unit has a full bathroom located in the hallway and master bedroom with washer and dryer connections.



Rent of $756 includes water, trash, pest control and renters insurance ($11 Liability Insurance).