1189 Stoneybrook Rd

JUST REDUCED! ***Available Now*** Beautiful 3BR 1BA brick ranch with covered porch entry, spacious living room with hardwood floors, an eat-in tiled kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, tiled baths, three sunny bedrooms, and a covered patio overlooking a flat, fenced and picturesque backyard make this an inviting abode! Hurry to make it yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.
Forest Park High School
Forest Park Middle School
Edmonds Elementary School
