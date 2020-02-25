1189 Stoneybrook Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

JUST REDUCED! ***Available Now*** Beautiful 3BR 1BA brick ranch with covered porch entry, spacious living room with hardwood floors, an eat-in tiled kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, tiled baths, three sunny bedrooms, and a covered patio overlooking a flat, fenced and picturesque backyard make this an inviting abode! Hurry to make it yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.



Forest Park High School

Forest Park Middle School

Edmonds Elementary School



