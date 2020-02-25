All apartments in Forest Park
Last updated February 25 2020 at 9:08 AM

1189 Stoneybrook Rd

1189 Stoneybrook Road · No Longer Available
Location

1189 Stoneybrook Road, Forest Park, GA 30297

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
JUST REDUCED! ***Available Now*** Beautiful 3BR 1BA brick ranch with covered porch entry, spacious living room with hardwood floors, an eat-in tiled kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, tiled baths, three sunny bedrooms, and a covered patio overlooking a flat, fenced and picturesque backyard make this an inviting abode! Hurry to make it yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.

Forest Park High School
Forest Park Middle School
Edmonds Elementary School

To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1189 Stoneybrook Rd have any available units?
1189 Stoneybrook Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Park, GA.
How much is rent in Forest Park, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Forest Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1189 Stoneybrook Rd have?
Some of 1189 Stoneybrook Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1189 Stoneybrook Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1189 Stoneybrook Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1189 Stoneybrook Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1189 Stoneybrook Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1189 Stoneybrook Rd offer parking?
No, 1189 Stoneybrook Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1189 Stoneybrook Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1189 Stoneybrook Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1189 Stoneybrook Rd have a pool?
No, 1189 Stoneybrook Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1189 Stoneybrook Rd have accessible units?
No, 1189 Stoneybrook Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1189 Stoneybrook Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1189 Stoneybrook Rd has units with dishwashers.

