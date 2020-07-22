22 Apartments for rent in Flowery Branch, GA with washer-dryers

Apartment List
1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
6482 Portside Way
6482 Portside Way, Flowery Branch, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1506 sqft
Move-in ready townhouse in sought after Flowery Branch. Walk to downtown, Lake Lanier, parks and popular Fish Tales restaurant.
Results within 5 miles of Flowery Branch
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
7 Units Available
Indigo
150 Orchard Brook Dr, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,353
1320 sqft
Indigo has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring community residents are proud to call home.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
3 Units Available
2745 Campus Pointe Circle
2745 Campus Pointe Circle, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$485
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2745 Campus Pointe Circle in Gainesville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
5256 Barberry Avenue
5256 Barberry Ave, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1920 sqft
Brand New Construction Available for Rent! 3 BR/2.5 Bath Townhouse with 2-car garage in South Hall County! Just completed and ready for quick move-in.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
3752 Brockenhurst Drive
3752 Brockenhurst Drive Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1964 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NEWER TOWNHOME IN PERFECT LOCATION SECONDS AWAY FROM MALL OF GA AND I-85, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, HARDWOOD FLOORS UPSTAIRS, COFFER CEILINGS, OPEN CONCEPT LIVING, Beautiful Hardwoods Floors on 2nd level THERE IS ALSO A MEDIA ROOM ON THE 2ND

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
3513 Huddlestone Lane
3513 Huddlestone Lane Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,890
3087 sqft
NO More Applications being taken!!! Owner will make decision next week. Stately, well maintained home near mall of Georgia. Home looks and smells brand new inside! New hardwood floors, paint and carpet.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
2849 Morgan Spring Trail
2849 Morgan Spring Trl, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2100 sqft
Great Rental Property. Flexible Term. Home feels like it's Brand New. Brand NEW 3 Bed/2.5bath home ready for moving in. Minutes to Mall of GA. Great Location for shopping, dining and recreation.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3019 Morgan Spring Trl
3019 Morgan Spring Trl, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2000 sqft
new house for rent near Mall of GA - Property Id: 234953 Newly 3 Bed/ 2.5 bath home ready for moving in. Minutes to Mall of GA. Great Location for shopping, dining and recreation. A large kitchen with granite countertop.
Results within 10 miles of Flowery Branch
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
59 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,943
1389 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
10 Units Available
Century New Holland
100 Foothills Pkwy, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,124
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1316 sqft
Homes with 9-foot ceilings, hardwood flooring, wood cabinetry, and granite countertops. Common amenities include a clubhouse, a resort-inspired pool, and on-site laundry. Close to Lakeview Academy and Lake Lanier.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
9 Units Available
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,012
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1490 sqft
Home sweet home! When you live at Century at the Ballpark Apartments, you’ll say that every day—and mean it.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 12:13 PM
26 Units Available
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,117
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1401 sqft
Apartment community featuring a saltwater pool, two tennis courts, and a gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes boast walk-in closets and tile backsplash. Near Mall of Georgia overlooking Gwinnett Stadium, with easy access to I-85.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:19 PM
$
10 Units Available
Park Creek
1100 Park Creek Ct, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in a gated community. Pool, tennis court, gym and internet cafe. Units feature washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, large walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated April 15 at 12:35 AM
5 Units Available
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,203
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1100 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Mall of Georgia and Buford Drive. Units offer residents stainless appliances, ceiling fans and wood flooring. Luxury community includes game room, saltwater infinity pool and skybox for games.

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
8170 Lanier Drive
8170 Lanier Drive, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3602 sqft
Lake Lanier 5br - Beautiful Lake Lanier 5 bedroom lake home is available for you and your family including a dock and boatshed. Large open rooms with views of the lake. Perfect mother-in-law suite or for large families.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1092 Cloverdale St SE
1092 Cloverdale Street Southeast, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
**Please DO NOT disturb current occupants** Get properties like this one through the Landis Homeownership Program. Rent for up to 12 months while we get you ready for a mortgage. As soon as you are qualified, buy the home back https://go.landis.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
5200 Sugar Crest Dr
5200 Sugar Crest Drive, Sugar Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1536 sqft
Great location in Sugar Hill! 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. - Great location in Sugar Hill! 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. Nice private backyard for entertaining. Open, large living room with cathedral ceiling. Large eat in kitchen.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
585 Thompson Mill Rd Unit 3
585 Thompson Mill Road, Jackson County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
728 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
** TENANT OCCUPIED PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB ** BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH Mobile Home. ONLY $825.00 WITH FREE GARBAGE SERVICE, AND PROFESSIONAL LAWN CARE.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1285 Elderwood Way
1285 Elderwood Way, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1875 sqft
Available now. Like new 3BR/2.5BA luxury “Smart Home” TH with basement in new Cannon Place swim/tennis/playground community. Kitchen boasts granite counters, tile backsplash, SS appliances including fridge, pantry & recessed lighting.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
288 Caldecote Court
288 Caldecote Court, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1792 sqft
Great schools, great location, great space. This master on main rental has a great open floor plan, sitting on a culdesac, and has a private,fenced in, backyard. Several updates done recently to make living immeasurable.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Mulberry Park
6475 White Walnut Way
6475 White Walnut Way, Braselton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1298 sqft
This is a great home to live with your family. Near the beautiful Chateau Elan, North medical Center. Great restaurants and shopping areas within walking distance. This Community offers Swimming Pool, Tennis, and Playground.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Flowery Branch, GA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Flowery Branch offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Flowery Branch. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Flowery Branch can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

