2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:28 AM
27 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Flowery Branch, GA
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
34 Units Available
Tree Park Apartments
130 Tree Park Cir, Flowery Branch, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1322 sqft
Stylish community near I-985 and Stonebridge Village shopping center. Short drive to Chattahoochee Bay. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with W/D connections, balcony/patio. Hot tub, pool, fitness center. Garages available.
Results within 5 miles of Flowery Branch
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
36 Units Available
Legacy at Lanier
1750 Columns Dr, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1181 sqft
Legacy at Lanier is located in Gainesville, Georgia, where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely Hall County. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are carefully designed with your comfort, style and convenience in mind.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Indigo
150 Orchard Brook Dr, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1148 sqft
Indigo has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring community residents are proud to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Walden at Oakwood
4000 Walden Way, Oakwood, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1190 sqft
Easy access to I-985. Multiple floor plans to match your unique living needs. Outdoor grills, picnic area and swimming pool. Fitness center and play area for children. Business center and cyber cafe.
Last updated May 6 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
Legacy at Audubon Crest
1200 Lanier Mill Cir, Oakwood, GA
2 Bedrooms
$970
1080 sqft
A new standard of living comes to Oakwood- superior design, outstanding amenities and prime location makes Legacy at Audubon Crest the perfect choice for your new home.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
513 S Hill St
513 South Hill Street, Buford, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
992 sqft
APPROVED TENANT DID NOT MOVE FORWARD. WONDERFUL CITY LOCATION - WALK TO DOWNTOWN/SCHOOLS/COMMUNITY CENTER. CLEAN, UPDATEES, RECENTLY ADDED PRIVATE BATH IN FRONT BEDROOM. PLENTY OF PARKING + COVERED CARPORT + NEW HVAC.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3730 Old Flowery Branch Road
3730 Old Flowery Branch Road, Oakwood, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1024 sqft
For more information, contact Jessica Garner at (770) 853-4717. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6733653 to view more pictures of this property. 2 Bedroom 1/1.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
254 Jackson St
254 West Jackson Street, Buford, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1008 sqft
TIDY BUNGALOW JUST A SHORT WALK TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, NEWLY RENOVATED WITHIN LAST FEW YEARS + INCLUDES: NEW FLOORS, ROOF, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, SS KIT PKG, TILED BATHS, NEW SYSTEMS HVAC & WATER HEATER & SIDING. SUPER ROOMATE PLAN.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
9180 Horseshoe Bend
9180 Horseshoe Bend, Forsyth County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1162 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom/2 bath cottage home; minutes to Lake Lanier; Less than 1 mile to Vanns Tavern State Park.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3232 Brockenhurst Drive
3232 Brockenhurst Drive Northeast, Buford, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1660 sqft
Gorgeous, 2 bed/ 2.5 bath Townhome with all the bells and whistles located in the sought-after Mill Creek school district.
Results within 10 miles of Flowery Branch
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
9 Units Available
Park Creek
1100 Park Creek Ct, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1050 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in a gated community. Pool, tennis court, gym and internet cafe. Units feature washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, large walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Paces Landing
100 Paces Ct, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1062 sqft
Welcome to Paces Landing Apartments, we have spacious one, two, three and four-bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy our sparkling pool or or state-of-the-art fitness center after a hard days work. We are minutes from I-85 and GA 400.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
28 Units Available
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1170 sqft
Apartment community featuring a saltwater pool, two tennis courts, and a gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes boast walk-in closets and tile backsplash. Near Mall of Georgia overlooking Gwinnett Stadium, with easy access to I-85.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
42 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1125 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1069 sqft
Modern homes within a gorgeous landscape. Tenants enjoy access to on-site laundry, a barbecue area and business center. Sneak away to Rock Springs Park during free time. Easy access to I-85.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE, Buford, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1214 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with new kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, and more. The sporty community features a pool, gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. I-85 is a few minutes away and provides easy access to Atlanta.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
3 Units Available
Edgewater on Lanier
2419 Old Thompson Bridge Rd, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1200 sqft
This expansive community features on-site boat parking, a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style pool. Inside, residents enjoy beautiful lake views, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Property is secluded by still a short drive to Sherwood Plaza.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
65 Units Available
The Mill at New Holland
1000 New Holland Way, Hall County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1226 sqft
The Mill at New Holland offers one, two and three bedroom apartments for rent with a stunning array of interior features and community amenities. We invite you to indulge in timeless yet modern design.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1150 sqft
Featuring beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in Buford, Georgia.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Towne Creek
700 Washington St, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1005 sqft
NO LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL!!Tours are currently available by appointment only. Anyone who tours virtually and foregoes an in-person viewing will receive waived application and admin fees!Call or email our leasing team today for details.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1134 sqft
Century at the Ballpark Apartments welcome you home to experience resort-style living every day. Conveniently situated near I-85, our community is central to both downtown excitement and outdoor adventure for a perfect blend of both worlds.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
1 Unit Available
Oconee Springs
2351 Spring Haven Dr, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1013 sqft
Welcome to Oconee Apartments. We have spacious two, three and four-bedroom apartments in an unmatched suburban setting. Located in the heart of Gainesville, you'll enjoy our state-of-the-art playground along with our additional amenities.
Verified
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1061 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Mall of Georgia and Buford Drive. Units offer residents stainless appliances, ceiling fans and wood flooring. Luxury community includes game room, saltwater infinity pool and skybox for games.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
7070 Cagle Drive
7070 Cagle Drive, Forsyth County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
2314 sqft
Four-sided brick ranch has a bright, modern kitchen with high-end appliances, large bedrooms, and a finished terrace level with open media room. Great backyard with gentle path to double-slip dock and good water.
