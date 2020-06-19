309 Hambrick Park: Spacious 4 bedroom 3.5 bath traditional style home on level lot in Beaverbrook Estates subdivision. Full unfinished basement and trey ceilings in the master bedroom. Beautiful wooden back deck. Located off Lester RD in Fayetteville. -
(RLNE2439723)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 309 Hambrick Park have any available units?
309 Hambrick Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 309 Hambrick Park have?
Some of 309 Hambrick Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Hambrick Park currently offering any rent specials?
309 Hambrick Park isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Hambrick Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Hambrick Park is pet friendly.
Does 309 Hambrick Park offer parking?
Yes, 309 Hambrick Park does offer parking.
Does 309 Hambrick Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 Hambrick Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Hambrick Park have a pool?
Yes, 309 Hambrick Park has a pool.
Does 309 Hambrick Park have accessible units?
No, 309 Hambrick Park does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Hambrick Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 Hambrick Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Hambrick Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Hambrick Park does not have units with air conditioning.