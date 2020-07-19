195 Meadowbrook Court

Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom 1.5 bath Townhome READY FOR YOUR FAMILY!! Roommate floorplan, spacious living room and dining room, kitchen has all appliances, assigned parking & more!! Perfect LOCATION near downtown Fayetteville with tons of attractions, shopping, tasty restaurants, salons, banking, town center, & more!! Call us TODAY before this home is gone!



Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.