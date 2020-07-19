All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 195 Meadowbrook Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, GA
/
195 Meadowbrook Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

195 Meadowbrook Court

195 Meadowbrook Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

195 Meadowbrook Court, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1.5 bath Townhome READY FOR YOUR FAMILY!! Roommate floorplan, spacious living room and dining room, kitchen has all appliances, assigned parking & more!! Perfect LOCATION near downtown Fayetteville with tons of attractions, shopping, tasty restaurants, salons, banking, town center, & more!! Call us TODAY before this home is gone!

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Meadowbrook Court have any available units?
195 Meadowbrook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
Is 195 Meadowbrook Court currently offering any rent specials?
195 Meadowbrook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Meadowbrook Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 195 Meadowbrook Court is pet friendly.
Does 195 Meadowbrook Court offer parking?
Yes, 195 Meadowbrook Court offers parking.
Does 195 Meadowbrook Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 Meadowbrook Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Meadowbrook Court have a pool?
No, 195 Meadowbrook Court does not have a pool.
Does 195 Meadowbrook Court have accessible units?
No, 195 Meadowbrook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Meadowbrook Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 195 Meadowbrook Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 195 Meadowbrook Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 195 Meadowbrook Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville Apartments with BalconiesFayetteville Apartments with Gyms
Fayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GA
Jonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GACovington, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College