All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 150 Eastfield.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, GA
/
150 Eastfield
Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:31 AM

150 Eastfield

150 Eastfield Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

150 Eastfield Court, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home with new hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances & granite. Rent includes HOA fees & yard maintenance. $1,695/monthly for 1 year lease. $1,595/monthly for 2 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Eastfield have any available units?
150 Eastfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 150 Eastfield have?
Some of 150 Eastfield's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Eastfield currently offering any rent specials?
150 Eastfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Eastfield pet-friendly?
No, 150 Eastfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 150 Eastfield offer parking?
Yes, 150 Eastfield offers parking.
Does 150 Eastfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Eastfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Eastfield have a pool?
No, 150 Eastfield does not have a pool.
Does 150 Eastfield have accessible units?
No, 150 Eastfield does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Eastfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Eastfield has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Eastfield have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Eastfield does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville Apartments with GymFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GAScottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College