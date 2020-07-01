Rent Calculator
Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:31 AM
1 of 28
150 Eastfield
150 Eastfield Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
150 Eastfield Court, Fayetteville, GA 30215
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home with new hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances & granite. Rent includes HOA fees & yard maintenance. $1,695/monthly for 1 year lease. $1,595/monthly for 2 year lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 150 Eastfield have any available units?
150 Eastfield doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fayetteville, GA
.
What amenities does 150 Eastfield have?
Some of 150 Eastfield's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 150 Eastfield currently offering any rent specials?
150 Eastfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Eastfield pet-friendly?
No, 150 Eastfield is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fayetteville
.
Does 150 Eastfield offer parking?
Yes, 150 Eastfield offers parking.
Does 150 Eastfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Eastfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Eastfield have a pool?
No, 150 Eastfield does not have a pool.
Does 150 Eastfield have accessible units?
No, 150 Eastfield does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Eastfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Eastfield has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Eastfield have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Eastfield does not have units with air conditioning.
