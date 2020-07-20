All apartments in Fayetteville
Location

140 Berry Lane, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
(Belle Chase Subdivision)
City of Fayetteville Water, Georgia Power for the Electric and your choice of Gas service provider

Energy efficient 2-Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath makes this duplex very desirable. Fayette County Schools!! A pet will be considered for this home. The deposit is the same amount as the rent and both the full months rent and deposit are due upon move in. We will consider accepting a voucher for this home if you are already set up for the county. There is no smoking in any of our homes but you are allowed to smoke outside. Anyone living in the home that is 18 or over will need to fill out an application. The fee is $45 per applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Berry Lane have any available units?
140 Berry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
Is 140 Berry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
140 Berry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Berry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 Berry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 140 Berry Lane offer parking?
No, 140 Berry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 140 Berry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Berry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Berry Lane have a pool?
No, 140 Berry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 140 Berry Lane have accessible units?
No, 140 Berry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Berry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Berry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Berry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Berry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
