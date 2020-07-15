All apartments in Fairburn
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM

Crofthouse Fairburn

6010 Renaissance Pkwy · (770) 637-3586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6010 Renaissance Pkwy, Fairburn, GA 30213

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4108 · Avail. now

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

Unit 4308 · Avail. now

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

Unit 4307 · Avail. now

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

See 93+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6101 · Avail. now

$1,619

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Unit 4314 · Avail. now

$1,719

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1219 sqft

Unit 2314 · Avail. now

$1,739

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1219 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crofthouse Fairburn.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bocce court
business center
car charging
car wash area
coffee bar
conference room
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
internet access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
volleyball court
yoga
Unlike any other apartments in the area, CroftHouse Fairburn brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes. Designed to impress and outfitted with all the essentials, we’ve left no detail unaccounted for. Our location offers convenient access to I-85 and is just a short distance to Hartsfield Jackson International Airport. If you work in the film industry, the airlines, or already call Fairburn home, come nest with us, you won’t be disappointed. We are the perfect choice for a stress free on the go lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crofthouse Fairburn have any available units?
Crofthouse Fairburn has 99 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Crofthouse Fairburn have?
Some of Crofthouse Fairburn's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crofthouse Fairburn currently offering any rent specials?
Crofthouse Fairburn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crofthouse Fairburn pet-friendly?
Yes, Crofthouse Fairburn is pet friendly.
Does Crofthouse Fairburn offer parking?
Yes, Crofthouse Fairburn offers parking.
Does Crofthouse Fairburn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Crofthouse Fairburn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Crofthouse Fairburn have a pool?
Yes, Crofthouse Fairburn has a pool.
Does Crofthouse Fairburn have accessible units?
Yes, Crofthouse Fairburn has accessible units.
Does Crofthouse Fairburn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crofthouse Fairburn has units with dishwashers.
Does Crofthouse Fairburn have units with air conditioning?
No, Crofthouse Fairburn does not have units with air conditioning.
