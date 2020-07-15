Amenities
Unlike any other apartments in the area, CroftHouse Fairburn brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes. Designed to impress and outfitted with all the essentials, we’ve left no detail unaccounted for. Our location offers convenient access to I-85 and is just a short distance to Hartsfield Jackson International Airport. If you work in the film industry, the airlines, or already call Fairburn home, come nest with us, you won’t be disappointed. We are the perfect choice for a stress free on the go lifestyle.