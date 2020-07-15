Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bocce court business center car charging car wash area coffee bar conference room dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit game room internet access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board volleyball court yoga

Unlike any other apartments in the area, CroftHouse Fairburn brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes. Designed to impress and outfitted with all the essentials, we’ve left no detail unaccounted for. Our location offers convenient access to I-85 and is just a short distance to Hartsfield Jackson International Airport. If you work in the film industry, the airlines, or already call Fairburn home, come nest with us, you won’t be disappointed. We are the perfect choice for a stress free on the go lifestyle.