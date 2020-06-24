96 Grampian Ct

Amenities

This beautiful townhome is situated in the gated community of Highland Booths Farm us 2 miles from Marietta Square and close to Dobbins, Chattahoochee Tech, Cobb Parkway, and tons of shopping and entertainment. The large separate foyer opens to the large living area overlooking the gorgeous kitchen and breakfast area. The Kitchen has cherry cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The neutral designer colors and updated lighting is appealing to all decors. There is a pantry and a 2 car garage with remotes that open the gate as well as the garage. On the upper level is a large master, 2 additional bedrooms, and a 4th room that can be a study, office, playroom, or even a small bedroom. The master has a trey ceiling and a huge walk-in closet. The master bath has a separate water closet, a garden tub, and a custom tiled shower with glass doors. There are double sinks on gorgeous cherry cabinets. The 2 additional bedrooms share a full bath and the laundry closet resides near the bedrooms. Small pets under 25lbs are ok with monthly pet rent. We are seeking long-term tenants interested in a 2 year lease minimum.