Fair Oaks, GA
96 Grampian Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

96 Grampian Ct

96 Grampian Court · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

96 Grampian Court, Fair Oaks, GA 30008
Fair Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful townhome is situated in the gated community of Highland Booths Farm us 2 miles from Marietta Square and close to Dobbins, Chattahoochee Tech, Cobb Parkway, and tons of shopping and entertainment. The large separate foyer opens to the large living area overlooking the gorgeous kitchen and breakfast area. The Kitchen has cherry cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The neutral designer colors and updated lighting is appealing to all decors. There is a pantry and a 2 car garage with remotes that open the gate as well as the garage. On the upper level is a large master, 2 additional bedrooms, and a 4th room that can be a study, office, playroom, or even a small bedroom. The master has a trey ceiling and a huge walk-in closet. The master bath has a separate water closet, a garden tub, and a custom tiled shower with glass doors. There are double sinks on gorgeous cherry cabinets. The 2 additional bedrooms share a full bath and the laundry closet resides near the bedrooms. Small pets under 25lbs are ok with monthly pet rent. We are seeking long-term tenants interested in a 2 year lease minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

