Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

New, new, new! You won't want to miss this opportunity. Freshly painted 3-bedroom, 1 bath home only 5 miles from The Battery! In addition to fresh paint, this home also features a large living room, 3 spacious bedrooms, an eat-in kitchen, gleaming hardwood flooring, new stove, laundry room, screened-in sunroom, and a backyard. Small/medium dog okay with a non-refundable pet deposit. You won't want to miss this opportunity!