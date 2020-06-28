1272 Grampian Pass Unit 10

Amenities

garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful End-Unit Townhome in Gated Community! - Don't miss this amazing townhome minutes from downtown Marietta! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home boasts a beautiful open kitchen and living room area, fireplace, 2-car garage with openers, hardwoods in the downstairs, storm doors on front and back, new carpet in the large master, sitting area off of the master, walk in closet, stainless steel appliances and much more! Water, trash, landscaping and all HOA amenities are included for an additional $50/month. Will not last long! Contact Ashley Venters for more information and viewing instructions. 770-324-7432 or ashley@theforem.com



(RLNE5580461)