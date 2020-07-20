4754 Highpoint Way

Amenities
This lovely craftsman style home is nestled in the heart of East Point!. Spacious 4 bedroom & 2.5 baths. Open floor plan great for entertaining. Hardwood floors throughout on the main. Kitchen w/ black appliances, breakfast bar and view into the living area. Spacious Living area w/ fireplace. Separate Dining. Top level features a Spacious Master suite with walk-in closet and trey ceilings. Master Bath has a double vanity with a separate tub & shower. Community amenities include a clubhouse and swimming pool. Close to Camp Creek Marketplace, the Airport, and major highways. No deposit down for qualified applicants. Property is registered with Obligo.com Please Call directly at 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson