All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 4754 Highpoint Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
4754 Highpoint Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4754 Highpoint Way

4754 Highpoint Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4754 Highpoint Way, East Point, GA 30349

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
This lovely craftsman style home is nestled in the heart of East Point!. Spacious 4 bedroom & 2.5 baths. Open floor plan great for entertaining. Hardwood floors throughout on the main. Kitchen w/ black appliances, breakfast bar and view into the living area. Spacious Living area w/ fireplace. Separate Dining. Top level features a Spacious Master suite with walk-in closet and trey ceilings. Master Bath has a double vanity with a separate tub & shower. Community amenities include a clubhouse and swimming pool. Close to Camp Creek Marketplace, the Airport, and major highways. No deposit down for qualified applicants. Property is registered with Obligo.com Please Call directly at 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4754 Highpoint Way have any available units?
4754 Highpoint Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 4754 Highpoint Way have?
Some of 4754 Highpoint Way's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4754 Highpoint Way currently offering any rent specials?
4754 Highpoint Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4754 Highpoint Way pet-friendly?
No, 4754 Highpoint Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 4754 Highpoint Way offer parking?
No, 4754 Highpoint Way does not offer parking.
Does 4754 Highpoint Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4754 Highpoint Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4754 Highpoint Way have a pool?
Yes, 4754 Highpoint Way has a pool.
Does 4754 Highpoint Way have accessible units?
No, 4754 Highpoint Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4754 Highpoint Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4754 Highpoint Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4754 Highpoint Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4754 Highpoint Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Apartments with BalconiesEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GA
North Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALaGrange, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College