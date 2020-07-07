All apartments in East Point
Last updated May 3 2020

4524 Parkway Circle

4524 Parkway Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4524 Parkway Circle, East Point, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Get Your Application fees Credited Back! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4524 Parkway Circle have any available units?
4524 Parkway Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 4524 Parkway Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4524 Parkway Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4524 Parkway Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4524 Parkway Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4524 Parkway Circle offer parking?
No, 4524 Parkway Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4524 Parkway Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4524 Parkway Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4524 Parkway Circle have a pool?
No, 4524 Parkway Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4524 Parkway Circle have accessible units?
No, 4524 Parkway Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4524 Parkway Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4524 Parkway Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4524 Parkway Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4524 Parkway Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

