Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Waived $49/per adult app fee for a limited time!



Totally renovated home! Neutral colors are great for decorating. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Granite countertops. Huge master bedroom and a spacious walk-in closet. Two large secondary bedrooms. Loft at top of stairs - great for a reading nook or kids play area.



Property Address: 4506 Parkview Sq, Atlanta, Georgia 30349.



$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.

We look forward to connecting with you!



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



