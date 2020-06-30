All apartments in East Point
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

4506 Parkview Sq

4506 Parkview Square · No Longer Available
Location

4506 Parkview Square, East Point, GA 30349

Amenities

Property Amenities
Waived $49/per adult app fee for a limited time!

Totally renovated home! Neutral colors are great for decorating. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Granite countertops. Huge master bedroom and a spacious walk-in closet. Two large secondary bedrooms. Loft at top of stairs - great for a reading nook or kids play area.

Property Address: 4506 Parkview Sq, Atlanta, Georgia 30349.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5359890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4506 Parkview Sq have any available units?
4506 Parkview Sq doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 4506 Parkview Sq have?
Some of 4506 Parkview Sq's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4506 Parkview Sq currently offering any rent specials?
4506 Parkview Sq is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4506 Parkview Sq pet-friendly?
Yes, 4506 Parkview Sq is pet friendly.
Does 4506 Parkview Sq offer parking?
No, 4506 Parkview Sq does not offer parking.
Does 4506 Parkview Sq have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4506 Parkview Sq does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4506 Parkview Sq have a pool?
No, 4506 Parkview Sq does not have a pool.
Does 4506 Parkview Sq have accessible units?
No, 4506 Parkview Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 4506 Parkview Sq have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4506 Parkview Sq has units with dishwashers.
Does 4506 Parkview Sq have units with air conditioning?
No, 4506 Parkview Sq does not have units with air conditioning.

