Amenities
Waived $49/per adult app fee for a limited time!
Totally renovated home! Neutral colors are great for decorating. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Granite countertops. Huge master bedroom and a spacious walk-in closet. Two large secondary bedrooms. Loft at top of stairs - great for a reading nook or kids play area.
Property Address: 4506 Parkview Sq, Atlanta, Georgia 30349.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5359890)