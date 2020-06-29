4230 May Apple Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Atlanta. This home features laminate flooring; Fireplace & Stainless Steel appliances. 2-Car Garage.



Appliance package includes:

– Refrigerator,Gas Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer.



Other Features:

– Tankless water heater (Gas) & Central Cooling system.



Washer & Dryer hookups on the upper hallway.



Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website at gkhouses if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.