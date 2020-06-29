All apartments in East Point
4230 May Apple Lane
4230 May Apple Lane

4230 May Apple Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4230 May Apple Ln, East Point, GA 30349
Lakeside Preserves

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Atlanta. This home features laminate flooring; Fireplace & Stainless Steel appliances. 2-Car Garage.

Appliance package includes:
– Refrigerator,Gas Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer.

Other Features:
– Tankless water heater (Gas) & Central Cooling system.

Washer & Dryer hookups on the upper hallway.

Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website at gkhouses if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4230 May Apple Lane have any available units?
4230 May Apple Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 4230 May Apple Lane have?
Some of 4230 May Apple Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4230 May Apple Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4230 May Apple Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4230 May Apple Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4230 May Apple Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 4230 May Apple Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4230 May Apple Lane offers parking.
Does 4230 May Apple Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4230 May Apple Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4230 May Apple Lane have a pool?
No, 4230 May Apple Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4230 May Apple Lane have accessible units?
No, 4230 May Apple Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4230 May Apple Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4230 May Apple Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4230 May Apple Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4230 May Apple Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
