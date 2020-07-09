All apartments in East Point
Last updated December 20 2019 at 5:20 PM

4223 High Park Lane

4223 High Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4223 High Park Lane, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now*** Lovely 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath home just for you! This 2 story home sits on a peaceful street and features a 1 car garage. Sunny living/dining room with gorgeous, cozy kitchen with appliances. Master suite with large walk-in closet; master bathroom with separate garden tub; and an excellent patio for entertaining. Hurry this home will not last long. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.

Neighborhood: unknown

High school: Westlake High School

Middle school: Woodland Middle School

Elementary school: Brookview Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

