4223 High Park Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

***Available Now*** Lovely 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath home just for you! This 2 story home sits on a peaceful street and features a 1 car garage. Sunny living/dining room with gorgeous, cozy kitchen with appliances. Master suite with large walk-in closet; master bathroom with separate garden tub; and an excellent patio for entertaining. Hurry this home will not last long. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: unknown



High school: Westlake High School



Middle school: Woodland Middle School



Elementary school: Brookview Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.