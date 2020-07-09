4223 High Park Lane

Amenities
***Available Now*** Lovely 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath home just for you! This 2 story home sits on a peaceful street and features a 1 car garage. Sunny living/dining room with gorgeous, cozy kitchen with appliances. Master suite with large walk-in closet; master bathroom with separate garden tub; and an excellent patio for entertaining. Hurry this home will not last long. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.
Neighborhood: unknown
High school: Westlake High School
Middle school: Woodland Middle School
Elementary school: Brookview Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.