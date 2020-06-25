4217 High Park Lane

Amenities
***Available Now.***
This gorgeous townhouse in Eastpoint features ample open living space with appliances, beautiful cherry stained cabinets, breakfast bar, hardwood floors and carpet and updated baths, 3 bedrooms with hall bath and large master with private bath. A spacious private fenced in backyard is perfect for fun. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Elementary: Brookview
Middle: Woodland - Fulton
High School: Tri Cities
