4217 High Park Lane

This gorgeous townhouse in Eastpoint features ample open living space with appliances, beautiful cherry stained cabinets, breakfast bar, hardwood floors and carpet and updated baths, 3 bedrooms with hall bath and large master with private bath. A spacious private fenced in backyard is perfect for fun. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.



Elementary: Brookview



Middle: Woodland - Fulton



High School: Tri Cities



