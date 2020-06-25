All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 4217 High Park Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
4217 High Park Lane
Last updated June 23 2020 at 9:46 PM

4217 High Park Lane

4217 High Park Lane · (678) 380-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4217 High Park Lane, East Point, GA 30344

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Available Now.***

This gorgeous townhouse in Eastpoint features ample open living space with appliances, beautiful cherry stained cabinets, breakfast bar, hardwood floors and carpet and updated baths, 3 bedrooms with hall bath and large master with private bath. A spacious private fenced in backyard is perfect for fun. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Elementary: Brookview

Middle: Woodland - Fulton

High School: Tri Cities

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4217 High Park Lane have any available units?
4217 High Park Lane has a unit available for $1,260 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4217 High Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4217 High Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4217 High Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4217 High Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 4217 High Park Lane offer parking?
No, 4217 High Park Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4217 High Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4217 High Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4217 High Park Lane have a pool?
No, 4217 High Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4217 High Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 4217 High Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4217 High Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4217 High Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4217 High Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4217 High Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4217 High Park Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337

Similar Pages

East Point 1 BedroomsEast Point 2 Bedrooms
East Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Point Pet Friendly Places
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA
Vinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity