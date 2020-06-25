Be the first tenant ever in this gated, quiet, immaculate 3/2/1 with a private garage. Your future home has a kitchen that overlooks the attached living room, carpet only in the bedrooms, no yard maintenance, with water included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4156 Park Chase Drive have any available units?
4156 Park Chase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 4156 Park Chase Drive have?
Some of 4156 Park Chase Drive's amenities include garage, fireplace, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4156 Park Chase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4156 Park Chase Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.