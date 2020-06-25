All apartments in East Point
East Point, GA
4156 Park Chase Drive
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:34 AM

4156 Park Chase Drive

4156 Park Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4156 Park Chase Drive, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

garage
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Be the first tenant ever in this gated, quiet, immaculate 3/2/1 with a private garage. Your future home has a kitchen that overlooks the attached living room, carpet only in the bedrooms, no yard maintenance, with water included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4156 Park Chase Drive have any available units?
4156 Park Chase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 4156 Park Chase Drive have?
Some of 4156 Park Chase Drive's amenities include garage, fireplace, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4156 Park Chase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4156 Park Chase Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4156 Park Chase Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4156 Park Chase Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 4156 Park Chase Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4156 Park Chase Drive offers parking.
Does 4156 Park Chase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4156 Park Chase Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4156 Park Chase Drive have a pool?
No, 4156 Park Chase Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4156 Park Chase Drive have accessible units?
No, 4156 Park Chase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4156 Park Chase Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4156 Park Chase Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4156 Park Chase Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4156 Park Chase Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
