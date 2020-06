Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Gorgeous townhouse, in gated community, w/new hardwood flooring, carpet, Cozy corner fireplace in great room w/views from kitchen & dining areas. There's a half bath on the main across from large office, living room, or possibly a third bedroom w/French doors. Huge master with large walk-in closet with space for a dresser. Master bath has soaker tub/shower combo. Large second bedroom with private bath. One of the largest units in the community.