4153 Park Chase Dr.
Last updated September 4 2019 at 4:57 AM

4153 Park Chase Dr.

4153 Park Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4153 Park Chase Drive, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Eastpoint. Spacious bedrooms, updated kitchen, and large closets. Plenty of shopping centers, restaurants, and churches of all faiths near by.

***FOR VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS, PLEASE CALL 1-888-883-1193 OR GO TO RENTLY.COM

Qualifications:
No evictions or previous landlord debt within the past three years - five years.
No recent bankruptcies
Credit score of 500+
Must make 2 1/2 times the monthly rent
***Minimum 24-Month Lease. App Fee $49.50 per adult. Deposit min $1,295.00. ***

THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!!

***IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS PROPERTY VIA CRAIGSLIST, IT IS A SCAM POST. WE ARE LISTING THROUGH TRULIA, ZILLOW, HOTPADS AND RENTLY ONLY
PLEASE CALL 770-476-7650 OR EMAIL ALL BEST PROPERTIES MGMT CO. at allbestproperties@gmail.com BEFORE SENDING ANY FUNDS.***

***THERE IS A $95.00 WATER FEE TO BE PAID MONTHLY AS ADDITIONAL RENT***
***PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR PET POLICY***
***WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***

***FOR VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS, PLEASE CALL 1-888-883-1193 OR GO TO RENTLY.COM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4153 Park Chase Dr. have any available units?
4153 Park Chase Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 4153 Park Chase Dr. have?
Some of 4153 Park Chase Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4153 Park Chase Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4153 Park Chase Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4153 Park Chase Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4153 Park Chase Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4153 Park Chase Dr. offer parking?
No, 4153 Park Chase Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4153 Park Chase Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4153 Park Chase Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4153 Park Chase Dr. have a pool?
No, 4153 Park Chase Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4153 Park Chase Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4153 Park Chase Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4153 Park Chase Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4153 Park Chase Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 4153 Park Chase Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4153 Park Chase Dr. has units with air conditioning.
