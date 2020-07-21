Rent Calculator
Last updated September 23 2019 at 5:03 PM
1 of 33
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3939 King Fisher Drive
3939 Kingfisher Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3939 Kingfisher Dr, East Point, GA 30349
Lakeside Preserves
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Description updates soon!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3939 King Fisher Drive have any available units?
3939 King Fisher Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Point, GA
.
What amenities does 3939 King Fisher Drive have?
Some of 3939 King Fisher Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3939 King Fisher Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3939 King Fisher Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3939 King Fisher Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3939 King Fisher Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Point
.
Does 3939 King Fisher Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3939 King Fisher Drive offers parking.
Does 3939 King Fisher Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3939 King Fisher Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3939 King Fisher Drive have a pool?
No, 3939 King Fisher Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3939 King Fisher Drive have accessible units?
No, 3939 King Fisher Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3939 King Fisher Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3939 King Fisher Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3939 King Fisher Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3939 King Fisher Drive has units with air conditioning.
