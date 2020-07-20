All apartments in East Point
Find more places like 3936 Lake Manor Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
3936 Lake Manor Way
Last updated June 2 2019 at 6:08 AM

3936 Lake Manor Way

3936 Lake Manor Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3936 Lake Manor Way, East Point, GA 30349
Lakeside Preserves

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
The Vanderbuilt floorplan (no longer available) by Meritage Homes. The peninsula countertop transitions between the kitchen and great room. Upstairs, the master features trey ceilings, a convenient ensuite and spacious closets. Beautiful and well maintained home. Energy-efficient, with the latest technology. Walk-in closets, spacious bedrooms and walk-out backyard patio. Fantastic for entertaining. Numerous upgrades throughout: Ring Video Doorbell, Kevo Doorlock, and Wifi Garage Opener, Hepa Filtration System, Tankless Water Heater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3936 Lake Manor Way have any available units?
3936 Lake Manor Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 3936 Lake Manor Way have?
Some of 3936 Lake Manor Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3936 Lake Manor Way currently offering any rent specials?
3936 Lake Manor Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3936 Lake Manor Way pet-friendly?
No, 3936 Lake Manor Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 3936 Lake Manor Way offer parking?
Yes, 3936 Lake Manor Way offers parking.
Does 3936 Lake Manor Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3936 Lake Manor Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3936 Lake Manor Way have a pool?
No, 3936 Lake Manor Way does not have a pool.
Does 3936 Lake Manor Way have accessible units?
No, 3936 Lake Manor Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3936 Lake Manor Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3936 Lake Manor Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3936 Lake Manor Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3936 Lake Manor Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr
East Point, GA 30337
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd
East Point, GA 30344

Similar Pages

East Point 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEast Point 2 Bedroom Apartments
East Point Apartments with BalconiesEast Point Pet Friendly Apartments
East Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GA
North Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALaGrange, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College