3936 Lake Manor Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

The Vanderbuilt floorplan (no longer available) by Meritage Homes. The peninsula countertop transitions between the kitchen and great room. Upstairs, the master features trey ceilings, a convenient ensuite and spacious closets. Beautiful and well maintained home. Energy-efficient, with the latest technology. Walk-in closets, spacious bedrooms and walk-out backyard patio. Fantastic for entertaining. Numerous upgrades throughout: Ring Video Doorbell, Kevo Doorlock, and Wifi Garage Opener, Hepa Filtration System, Tankless Water Heater.