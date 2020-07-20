3936 Lake Manor Way

Amenities
The Vanderbuilt floorplan (no longer available) by Meritage Homes. The peninsula countertop transitions between the kitchen and great room. Upstairs, the master features trey ceilings, a convenient ensuite and spacious closets. Beautiful and well maintained home. Energy-efficient, with the latest technology. Walk-in closets, spacious bedrooms and walk-out backyard patio. Fantastic for entertaining. Numerous upgrades throughout: Ring Video Doorbell, Kevo Doorlock, and Wifi Garage Opener, Hepa Filtration System, Tankless Water Heater.