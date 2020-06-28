All apartments in East Point
3695 Trout Lily Ct
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:45 AM

3695 Trout Lily Ct

3695 Trout Lily Court · No Longer Available
Location

3695 Trout Lily Court, East Point, GA 30349
Lakeside Preserves

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Fantastic 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home in highly sought after Lakeside Preserve (swim/tennis/clubhouse) off Camp Creek Parkway. Open floor plan with home office or fifth bedroom downstairs with bath and 4 generously sized bedrooms upstairs. Large master bedroom with sitting room, walk in closet, his/hers vanities, separate jetted tub and shower. 2 story foyer, large formal dining room, and living room. Spacious gourmet kitchen includes island, granite counters, hardwoods, and stainless steel appliances. Ceiling fans in family room and master bedroom. Quit cul-de-sac lot. 2-car garage. Great Backyard. Unfinished Basement.

$50 Application Fee Per Adult, $235 Move-In Admin Fee & 1% Monthly Admin Fee

Please schedule a viewing using the link provided https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvestgeorgia
If you have any questions please contact our office at (470) 481-4070
Or visit www.RentVestAtlanta.com for other listings just like this one

Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Georgia
260 Peach Tree Street Suite 2200 Atlanta, GA 30303

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3695 Trout Lily Ct have any available units?
3695 Trout Lily Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 3695 Trout Lily Ct have?
Some of 3695 Trout Lily Ct's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3695 Trout Lily Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3695 Trout Lily Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3695 Trout Lily Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3695 Trout Lily Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 3695 Trout Lily Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3695 Trout Lily Ct offers parking.
Does 3695 Trout Lily Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3695 Trout Lily Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3695 Trout Lily Ct have a pool?
Yes, 3695 Trout Lily Ct has a pool.
Does 3695 Trout Lily Ct have accessible units?
No, 3695 Trout Lily Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3695 Trout Lily Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3695 Trout Lily Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3695 Trout Lily Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3695 Trout Lily Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
