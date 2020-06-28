3695 Trout Lily Ct

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Fantastic 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home in highly sought after Lakeside Preserve (swim/tennis/clubhouse) off Camp Creek Parkway. Open floor plan with home office or fifth bedroom downstairs with bath and 4 generously sized bedrooms upstairs. Large master bedroom with sitting room, walk in closet, his/hers vanities, separate jetted tub and shower. 2 story foyer, large formal dining room, and living room. Spacious gourmet kitchen includes island, granite counters, hardwoods, and stainless steel appliances. Ceiling fans in family room and master bedroom. Quit cul-de-sac lot. 2-car garage. Great Backyard. Unfinished Basement.



$50 Application Fee Per Adult, $235 Move-In Admin Fee & 1% Monthly Admin Fee



Please schedule a viewing using the link provided https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvestgeorgia

If you have any questions please contact our office at (470) 481-4070

Or visit www.RentVestAtlanta.com for other listings just like this one



Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Georgia

260 Peach Tree Street Suite 2200 Atlanta, GA 30303