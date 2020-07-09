All apartments in East Point
3641 Lake Estates Way

3641 Lake Estates Way · No Longer Available
Location

3641 Lake Estates Way, East Point, GA 30349
Lakeside Preserves

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
range
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/23b7289046 ---- Put this charming 1 bedroom 1 bath basement apartment on your list to see today! Comes complete with all stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, center island wall to wall carpet. Rent includes utilities of Power, Water, and Gas up to $100 per month each per month. A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Range

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3641 Lake Estates Way have any available units?
3641 Lake Estates Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 3641 Lake Estates Way have?
Some of 3641 Lake Estates Way's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3641 Lake Estates Way currently offering any rent specials?
3641 Lake Estates Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3641 Lake Estates Way pet-friendly?
No, 3641 Lake Estates Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 3641 Lake Estates Way offer parking?
No, 3641 Lake Estates Way does not offer parking.
Does 3641 Lake Estates Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3641 Lake Estates Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3641 Lake Estates Way have a pool?
No, 3641 Lake Estates Way does not have a pool.
Does 3641 Lake Estates Way have accessible units?
No, 3641 Lake Estates Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3641 Lake Estates Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3641 Lake Estates Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3641 Lake Estates Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3641 Lake Estates Way has units with air conditioning.

