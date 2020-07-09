3641 Lake Estates Way

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters range stainless steel Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/23b7289046 ---- Put this charming 1 bedroom 1 bath basement apartment on your list to see today! Comes complete with all stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, center island wall to wall carpet. Rent includes utilities of Power, Water, and Gas up to $100 per month each per month. A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Range