'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Atlanta . This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3403 Dodson Terrace have any available units?
3403 Dodson Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 3403 Dodson Terrace have?
Some of 3403 Dodson Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3403 Dodson Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3403 Dodson Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.