Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:45 AM

3403 Dodson Terrace

3403 Dodson Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3403 Dodson Terrace, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Atlanta . This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3403 Dodson Terrace have any available units?
3403 Dodson Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 3403 Dodson Terrace have?
Some of 3403 Dodson Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3403 Dodson Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3403 Dodson Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3403 Dodson Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 3403 Dodson Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 3403 Dodson Terrace offer parking?
No, 3403 Dodson Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 3403 Dodson Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3403 Dodson Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3403 Dodson Terrace have a pool?
No, 3403 Dodson Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3403 Dodson Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3403 Dodson Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3403 Dodson Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3403 Dodson Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 3403 Dodson Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 3403 Dodson Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

