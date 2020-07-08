3399 Lee Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

A very cute 3 bedroom 1 bath rental in the wonderful neighborhood of Egan Park. This house has hardwood floors throughout, separate family room, separate dining room and large kitchen. Laundry with washer and dryer. Large bedrooms. Quiet street with large private backyard. Easy access to interstate/Hartsfield Jackson Airport. Private Schools (Woodward Academy).



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.