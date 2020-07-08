All apartments in East Point
Last updated July 2 2019 at 3:59 PM

3399 Lee Street

3399 Lee Street · No Longer Available
Location

3399 Lee Street, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
A very cute 3 bedroom 1 bath rental in the wonderful neighborhood of Egan Park. This house has hardwood floors throughout, separate family room, separate dining room and large kitchen. Laundry with washer and dryer. Large bedrooms. Quiet street with large private backyard. Easy access to interstate/Hartsfield Jackson Airport. Private Schools (Woodward Academy).

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3399 Lee Street have any available units?
3399 Lee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 3399 Lee Street currently offering any rent specials?
3399 Lee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3399 Lee Street pet-friendly?
No, 3399 Lee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 3399 Lee Street offer parking?
No, 3399 Lee Street does not offer parking.
Does 3399 Lee Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3399 Lee Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3399 Lee Street have a pool?
No, 3399 Lee Street does not have a pool.
Does 3399 Lee Street have accessible units?
No, 3399 Lee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3399 Lee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3399 Lee Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3399 Lee Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3399 Lee Street does not have units with air conditioning.

