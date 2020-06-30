3154 McKenzie Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace oven

$1099 – 3 Bed / 1 Bath house close to Downtown

AVAILABLE Now!

The best home in town with spacious living room and a fireplace plus hardwood floors. Oversized bonus room. Granite counter-top in kitchen, and tile flooring.All appliances included (fridge, oven, washer/dryer, dishwasher). Private backyard.The nearest schools are Conley Hills, Paul D. West and Tri-Cities.

