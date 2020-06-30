All apartments in East Point
East Point, GA
3154 McKenzie Road
Last updated December 27 2019 at 7:53 AM

3154 McKenzie Road

3154 Mckenzie Road · No Longer Available
Location

3154 Mckenzie Road, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
$1099 – 3 Bed / 1 Bath house close to Downtown
.
AVAILABLE Now!
SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT:
www.leoprimeproperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent
.
Celia | LEO 678-685-9932
678) 379-9224 (Call or text agent)
.
The best home in town with spacious living room and a fireplace plus hardwood floors. Oversized bonus room. Granite counter-top in kitchen, and tile flooring.All appliances included (fridge, oven, washer/dryer, dishwasher). Private backyard.The nearest schools are Conley Hills, Paul D. West and Tri-Cities.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3154 McKenzie Road have any available units?
3154 McKenzie Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 3154 McKenzie Road have?
Some of 3154 McKenzie Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3154 McKenzie Road currently offering any rent specials?
3154 McKenzie Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3154 McKenzie Road pet-friendly?
No, 3154 McKenzie Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 3154 McKenzie Road offer parking?
No, 3154 McKenzie Road does not offer parking.
Does 3154 McKenzie Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3154 McKenzie Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3154 McKenzie Road have a pool?
No, 3154 McKenzie Road does not have a pool.
Does 3154 McKenzie Road have accessible units?
No, 3154 McKenzie Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3154 McKenzie Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3154 McKenzie Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3154 McKenzie Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3154 McKenzie Road does not have units with air conditioning.

