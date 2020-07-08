2975 Branchwood Drive

Amenities
This Home Does Not Accept Section 8
Sprawling 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Brick Ranch Home on Cul-De-Sac. Featuring a Fully Finished Basement with Bar, Plenty of Space for an Office, Bedroom, Game Area and so much more. Master on Main, Separate Dining Room, Living Room, Kitchen with Appliances and so much more. Close to Interstate and Shopping etc.
County:Fulton
Subdivision:Arrowood Drive
Sq. Footage:1569
Year Built: 1964
Beds 4 / Baths:2.5
SCHOOLS
Elementary School: Hamilton E Holmes
Middle School: Paul D West
High School: Tri-Cities
Smoking: No
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.