Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2975 Branchwood Drive

2975 Branchwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2975 Branchwood Drive, East Point, GA 30344
Arrowwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND MONTH FREE IF DEPOSIT BY OCTOBER 5TH ( NOT APPLICABLE FOR SECTION 8)

HOME NOW AVAILABLE TO SEE OR APPLY FOR! PLEASE GO TO SYLVANHS.COM TO SELF SHOW AND TO APPLY

This Home Does Not Accept Section 8

Sprawling 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Brick Ranch Home on Cul-De-Sac. Featuring a Fully Finished Basement with Bar, Plenty of Space for an Office, Bedroom, Game Area and so much more. Master on Main, Separate Dining Room, Living Room, Kitchen with Appliances and so much more. Close to Interstate and Shopping etc.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.

County:Fulton
Subdivision:Arrowood Drive
Sq. Footage:1569
Year Built: 1964
Beds 4 / Baths:2.5

SCHOOLS
Elementary School: Hamilton E Holmes
Middle School: Paul D West
High School: Tri-Cities

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1964
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

