2975 Branchwood Drive

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND MONTH FREE IF DEPOSIT BY OCTOBER 5TH ( NOT APPLICABLE FOR SECTION 8)



HOME NOW AVAILABLE TO SEE OR APPLY FOR! PLEASE GO TO SYLVANHS.COM TO SELF SHOW AND TO APPLY



This Home Does Not Accept Section 8



Sprawling 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Brick Ranch Home on Cul-De-Sac. Featuring a Fully Finished Basement with Bar, Plenty of Space for an Office, Bedroom, Game Area and so much more. Master on Main, Separate Dining Room, Living Room, Kitchen with Appliances and so much more. Close to Interstate and Shopping etc.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.



County:Fulton

Subdivision:Arrowood Drive

Sq. Footage:1569

Year Built: 1964

Beds 4 / Baths:2.5



SCHOOLS

Elementary School: Hamilton E Holmes

Middle School: Paul D West

High School: Tri-Cities



Smoking: No



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.