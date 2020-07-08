2906 Alden Green Trl

Amenities

Tons of Space in this 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Brick home! Quiet and Mature East Point community less than 15 minutes to ATL Airport, Woodward Academy and 5 minutes to shopping. Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious Kitchen w/ white cabinets, double oven and eat-in kitchen area. Spacious Family room w/ access to a sunroom and large balcony. Separate living room w/ fireplace. Separate Formal dining room. Large Master bedroom on the main w/ walk-in closet. Master Bath w/ double vanity and shower/tub. Half bath in the hall. Top level features 4 large Bedrooms and 2 Jack-Jill Full baths. Two bedrooms share a Jack-Jill bath. Large 2 car garage w/ additional workshop/craftman area. Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinsosn