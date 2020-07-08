All apartments in East Point
Home
/
East Point, GA
/
2906 Alden Green Trl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2906 Alden Green Trl

2906 Alden Green Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2906 Alden Green Trail, East Point, GA 30344
Cherry Blossom

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Tons of Space in this 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Brick home! Quiet and Mature East Point community less than 15 minutes to ATL Airport, Woodward Academy and 5 minutes to shopping. Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious Kitchen w/ white cabinets, double oven and eat-in kitchen area. Spacious Family room w/ access to a sunroom and large balcony. Separate living room w/ fireplace. Separate Formal dining room. Large Master bedroom on the main w/ walk-in closet. Master Bath w/ double vanity and shower/tub. Half bath in the hall. Top level features 4 large Bedrooms and 2 Jack-Jill Full baths. Two bedrooms share a Jack-Jill bath. Large 2 car garage w/ additional workshop/craftman area. Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinsosn

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2906 Alden Green Trl have any available units?
2906 Alden Green Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2906 Alden Green Trl have?
Some of 2906 Alden Green Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2906 Alden Green Trl currently offering any rent specials?
2906 Alden Green Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 Alden Green Trl pet-friendly?
No, 2906 Alden Green Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2906 Alden Green Trl offer parking?
Yes, 2906 Alden Green Trl offers parking.
Does 2906 Alden Green Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2906 Alden Green Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 Alden Green Trl have a pool?
No, 2906 Alden Green Trl does not have a pool.
Does 2906 Alden Green Trl have accessible units?
No, 2906 Alden Green Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 Alden Green Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2906 Alden Green Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2906 Alden Green Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2906 Alden Green Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

