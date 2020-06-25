2901 Sylvan Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking internet access key fob access

BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED 2 Bedroom, 1 bath DUPLEX. ALL NEW FURNITURE!

Close to transportation, shopping, airport. Washer/Dryer, WIFI, KEYLESS ENTRY. This duplex has ALL the comforts of home including bed linens, towels, microwave, toaster, pots, pans, dish ware! This property offers Privacy with PRIVATE driveway parking next to unit. Must see to appreciate!



Available for move-in May 26th.

Utilities not included in rent.



Rent $1000

Security deposit $1000

App. fee. $50 per adult.



Contact Jennifer 407-489-8303



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/east-point-ga?lid=12219012



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4873711)