Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:37 AM

2901 Sylvan Road

2901 Sylvan Road · No Longer Available
Location

2901 Sylvan Road, East Point, GA 30344
River Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
alarm system
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
internet access
key fob access
BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED 2 Bedroom, 1 bath DUPLEX. ALL NEW FURNITURE!
Close to transportation, shopping, airport. Washer/Dryer, WIFI, KEYLESS ENTRY. This duplex has ALL the comforts of home including bed linens, towels, microwave, toaster, pots, pans, dish ware! This property offers Privacy with PRIVATE driveway parking next to unit. Must see to appreciate!

Available for move-in May 26th.
Utilities not included in rent.

Rent $1000
Security deposit $1000
App. fee. $50 per adult.

Contact Jennifer 407-489-8303

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/east-point-ga?lid=12219012

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4873711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 Sylvan Road have any available units?
2901 Sylvan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2901 Sylvan Road have?
Some of 2901 Sylvan Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 Sylvan Road currently offering any rent specials?
2901 Sylvan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 Sylvan Road pet-friendly?
No, 2901 Sylvan Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2901 Sylvan Road offer parking?
Yes, 2901 Sylvan Road offers parking.
Does 2901 Sylvan Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2901 Sylvan Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 Sylvan Road have a pool?
No, 2901 Sylvan Road does not have a pool.
Does 2901 Sylvan Road have accessible units?
No, 2901 Sylvan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 Sylvan Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2901 Sylvan Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2901 Sylvan Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2901 Sylvan Road has units with air conditioning.
