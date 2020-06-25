2901 Sylvan Road

Amenities
BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED 2 Bedroom, 1 bath DUPLEX. ALL NEW FURNITURE!
Close to transportation, shopping, airport. Washer/Dryer, WIFI, KEYLESS ENTRY. This duplex has ALL the comforts of home including bed linens, towels, microwave, toaster, pots, pans, dish ware! This property offers Privacy with PRIVATE driveway parking next to unit. Must see to appreciate!
Available for move-in May 26th.
Utilities not included in rent.
Rent $1000
Security deposit $1000
App. fee. $50 per adult.
Contact Jennifer 407-489-8303
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/east-point-ga?lid=12219012
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4873711)