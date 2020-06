Amenities

gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym

- Spacious six (5) bedroom ranch style home with a full basement that can be used for exercise, work or play. The home's main floor features a spacious living room, dining room,family-room and oversize kitchen, three (3) spacious bedrooms with 2 full baths. The basement has three (2) bedrooms, bathroom, and an oversize bonus room. Central heat and air, close to shopping, recreation areas , Highways and Marta. This property accept section 8.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4610314)