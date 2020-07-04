2796 Spain Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great Home to Entertain - Large 4x2.5 w/OFC, Colonial Style Home AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!! - GET IN BEFORE THE HOLIDAY RUSH!!!



This is a great home for entertaining. This home flows very well. Park in your garage, enter into kitchen, drop off groceries and supplies. Powder room off kitchen and office in one direction. Open floorplan living room/dining room area with sliding glass door to a large open air deck in the other. 2 King and 2 Queen size bedrooms located on the upper level with 2 full baths. large slightly inclined front yard and open. level backyard. Going for a steal at $1475 per month.



To view, contact Shannon Washington at swashington@brickstonemanagement.com or send a text to 770-728-3027.



Thank you for your consideration!



(RLNE5322203)