Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

2796 Spain Drive

2796 Spain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2796 Spain Drive, East Point, GA 30344
Cherry Blossom

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Home to Entertain - Large 4x2.5 w/OFC, Colonial Style Home AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!! - GET IN BEFORE THE HOLIDAY RUSH!!!

This is a great home for entertaining. This home flows very well. Park in your garage, enter into kitchen, drop off groceries and supplies. Powder room off kitchen and office in one direction. Open floorplan living room/dining room area with sliding glass door to a large open air deck in the other. 2 King and 2 Queen size bedrooms located on the upper level with 2 full baths. large slightly inclined front yard and open. level backyard. Going for a steal at $1475 per month.

To view, contact Shannon Washington at swashington@brickstonemanagement.com or send a text to 770-728-3027.

Thank you for your consideration!

(RLNE5322203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2796 Spain Drive have any available units?
2796 Spain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 2796 Spain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2796 Spain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2796 Spain Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2796 Spain Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2796 Spain Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2796 Spain Drive offers parking.
Does 2796 Spain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2796 Spain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2796 Spain Drive have a pool?
No, 2796 Spain Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2796 Spain Drive have accessible units?
No, 2796 Spain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2796 Spain Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2796 Spain Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2796 Spain Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2796 Spain Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

